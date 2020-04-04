The latest message from HAHWG (Hunters & Anglers Heritage Workshoop) to outdoors enthusiasts in Arizona is “We’re with ya, hang tough!” Doug Burt, R3 hunting/shooting manager with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and Ryan Conat, the R3 coordinator for Arizona with the National Wild Turkey Federation, working with Game and Fish along with Scott with HAHWG, remind us they “Have our back” and will let us know when all the outdoor events, that had to be postponed because of all the coronavirus and COVID-19 problems, are safe to put together again. In the meantime, they tell us to keep positive (I agree wholeheartedly!) — they are on the clock and here if they are needed. If needed, call Doug Burt at 623-236-7487 or email dburt@azgfd.gov.
First positive message they share, this one from themeateater.com is “Relax.” Hunters and anglers are prepared for coronavirus. (Of course, you all knew this, but it’s a good read, here are some good quotes). As Ryan Callaghan, MeatEater’s director of conservation, puts it: “The standard accoutrement of the weekend camper, hiker, and certainly hunter provides a baseline of comfort for inclement and unforeseen conditions that the weekend golfer will not have.” Sam Lungren carries a similar confidence, “My truck is always packed with a stove, sleeping bag, food, fishing gear, and everything else I could need to spend a few weeks out in the woods. If all goes south, I’ll bug out to the mountains and probably have a pretty good time.” Another positive is from Jim Unmacht, AZSFWC, looking on the bright side, he writes, “While CC (”Covid-Cloud”) weighs down the negative side of the scale, there are some positives happening around Arizona, too. Here are a few: Lake levels are rising and maybe we’ll have a great spawn. Spring turkey season is only a few weeks away. The legislature is contemplating a hiatus. Antler growth should be phenomenal this year. No HSUS initiatives headed for the ballot this fall.”
Second positive — Support for nonprofits, small businesses. “Hot off the presses from Marci Welton, steering committee member. Federal CARES Act for nonprofits — pandemic stimulus, emergency support for small to mid-sized nonprofits (500 employees or fewer). The bill creates a new Emergency Small Business Loan program within the SBA 7(a) loan program. To be eligible, nonprofits or for-profits must have been in existence on March 1, 2020, or earlier and have 500 or fewer employees. An important provision — under this new program, loans are forgivable if the nonprofit or for-profit keeps staff on the payroll between March 1 and June 30. This, in essence, turns the loan into a general operating support grant. Forgivable loans of this type can be taken out for as much as $10 million and can be used to meet payroll and associated costs (including health insurance premiums), facilities costs, and debt service.”
Third positive — Hunter ed updates. “To ensure the safety of our students, volunteers and staff, many hunter education classroom courses, field days and bonus point field tests have been postponed. To ensure youth, ages 10-13 who have big game tags for the upcoming spring turkey season are able to participate in that hunt, AZGFD will allow them to defer completion of the required, in-person field portion of hunter education for up to one year from the online certification date. Check azgfd.com/education/hunting where further information will be provided to previously registered students. Or in Yuma, call the Region IV office at 342-0091.”
HAHWG continues, “Scott, Ryan and I know that this condition is not helping your organizations, your activities, your fundraising, or your community engagement. As best as we can imagine, we feel your pain. Keep us posted and let us know what we can do to help either now or on the other side of this. Any updates or messages you need shared, send them over and we will help you. And while it might be cliche’, I do see we will come out of this with new ideas, new approaches, and ways to stay engaged and promoting wildlife conservation and our hunting heritage.”
HUNT HAPPENINGS
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Because of the closing of this year’s fair due to the COVID-19 virus problems, the YVRGC board made the decision to extend this year’s annual fundraiser cash raffle draw date to May 6, 2020. To help insure the health and safety of our members and supporters, you can now buy $20 tickets online for one of five great cash prizes. Get your tickets at yvrgc.org or contact Yuma Valley at yvrgc@gmail.com. Problems? Call Doug Beach at 928-446-1122. If you have purchased a ticket already, you can get a new ticket for the drawing being held on May 6 to replace the old ticket(s) by calling Doug Beach. The April club meeting has been cancelled to protect members and guests. Hopefully everything will be good again by the May meeting. I’ll report news from the club in my column as it’s received.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is committed to staying connected with its customers and providing exceptional service, while protecting everyone’s health and safety. Get the latest information about changes to processes and procedures, and review frequently asked questions, by visiting the department’s new webpage at azgfd.com/agency/covid-19-related-updates/. In the meantime, all seven department offices statewide are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays). Customers also can call the department’s main number at 602-942-3000, or email customerservice@azgfd.gov. Customers are reminded they can conduct most department business online by visiting azgfd.gov.
FISH FINDINGS
Today’s fish tip: When waters begin to warm up, bass instinctively begin to think about reproducing. They will begin to move into shallow-water staging areas (shallow water warms more quickly then deep water does) to forage after a long winter before moving up on to bedding areas. Former Bassmaster Classic Champion Larry Nixon reports, “Granted, these bass behaviors will be affected by the region of the country where you fish — lower latitudes with warmer weather are already seeing bass in the spawn; northern anglers won’t see these behaviors until the May/June timeframe. This time of year is very popular with bass anglers because of the opportunities to catch big, hungry fish.” A good time to practice catch and release so reproduction other years can continue without time delays. There are a lot of ways to catch bass, but one of the most effective ways to catching bass during this time of year, a way that is less affected by springtime’s ever-changing weather, is using a Carolina rig. Nixon says, “This rig is a bass fishing basic.” Larry tries to keep his Carolina rigging simple. He uses basically the same line, rods, reels and baits for most situations. He knows it works well in shallow or deep, ultra clear water or stained and he knows it works all year long. Larry says, “A lot of people think of a Carolina rig as a post-spawn, summertime technique, but it can work during this time of year, too. The rig works well because it keeps the bait on or near the bottom better than any method out there and it covers a lot of ground. When bass are relating to the bottom, they will eat a Carolina rig. When they aren’t relating to the bottom of the lake, try something else, a C-rig just won’t work. Because bass are moving shallow with the warming of the water, that means they are relating to the bottom. You can use a C-rig in staging areas during pre-spawn, by targeting transition areas near spawning flats. Once the fish have moved up onto the beds — whether spawning has started or not — the Carolina rig is a great alternative to sight fishing, especially when wind or cloud cover prevents you from seeing the fish on the bed.”
FISHING CLUBS
Desert Anglers
Thank you for your interest in fishing with the new Desert Anglers. We have had to temporarily suspend our tournament schedule until the coronavirus situation has been cleared up. This included Saturday’s tournament. Once this is under control, we will resume our tournament schedule. This postponement can easily work to your benefit enabling you to keep fishing on your own for practice so when tournaments are possible, you’ll be ready and waiting. Visit Michael Obney at desertanglers@yahoo.com or call him at 928-750-7081.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club
Before heading out for currently scheduled tournaments, check with Travis Hurley at 803-463-3655, visit travishurley@gmail.com or visit the Hideaway to be sure they are still taking place. As with Desert Anglers, fishing alone may be the best for us all until virus problems are gone. Think positive and enjoy the outdoors!
ABA - Yuma region
Your best bet right now would be to call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 to be sure of what is going on with scheduled tournaments here. Hopefully the virus problems will soon pass and we can begin tournaments once more.
Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club
If you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these youngsters for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168.
SHOOTING SPORTS
Because of possible virus problems, most of the various shooting clubs at Adair Park ranges may not be shooting scheduled matches. Following are contact numbers for the various shooting clubs so call first before heading for the ranges. If you can’t reach them, call Ron Gissendaner at Sprague’s Sports at 726-0022 for information. Also, for those who might head for the ranges for practice during the week, recent heavy rains have muddied up most of the ranges making it difficult to impossible to do your shooting.
Yuma 4-H shooting sports
For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club now in order to be able to sign-up for 4-H Shooting Sports program in September.
The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club
All matches have been closed now until the quarantine has been lifted. During this closure, call Bruce at 928-941-2240 and leave a message if no answer. Should conditions improve and board members make the decision to open, Bob Avila will notify you. I’ll report that here as well.
The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP)
The program is not shooting until further notice or call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 580-1836 for answers to questions.
Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club
Call Roger Bickel at 726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
Cholla Gun Club
Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions about shooting.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma
Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
Yuma Matchmasters
The charity match has been postponed along with all other shooting at the range. Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club
Check with Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to see if archery shoots are still taking place or visit southwestbowhunters.net for club information.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 247-4450.