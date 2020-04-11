Customers in need of contacting the Arizona Game and Fish Department, whatever the need, are encouraged to use online, phone and mail services. They report, “In light of the COVID-19 situation, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has temporarily modified in-person customer service in an effort to protect the health and safety of customers and employees while continuing to provide services and support.
Front lobbies at AZGFD offices will be closed to in-person transactions except those made by appointment. Appointments can be made by calling 602-942-3000 (select item 4 if you wish to be connected to one of our regional offices in Pinetop, Flagstaff, Kingman, Yuma, Tucson or Mesa rather than the Phoenix headquarters office). Customer service representatives will also be available to answer questions by phone during normal business hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of our online services available 24/7.
Purchase of fishing, hunting, and combo licenses (or reprinting a duplicate for a lost license purchased online or at an AZGFD office), and migratory bird stamps (azgfd.com/license/). Watercraft registration renewals. (azgfd.com/boating/registration/). Off-highway vehicle (OHV) decals (note the separate sections for resident and nonresident decals). (azgfd.com/OHV/Decals/).
The following services can be conducted by U.S. mail: New watercraft registrations, watercraft transfers of ownership, duplicate watercraft decals and certificates (for information and forms, visit azgfd.com/boating/registration/). Call 602-942-3000 before sending your application through the mail to ensure that the proper documentation and fees are submitted. Pioneer, disabled, veteran and lifetime licenses. (azgfd.com/license/, scroll down page). Special licenses, such as CHAMP, crossbow, guide license, trapping license, etc. (azgfd.com/license/, click on the “special licenses” link).
Leftover tags from 2020 elk draw – can apply via U.S. mail with an application at a department office; visit azgfd.gov/draw (scroll down to 2020 pronghorn, elk and raptor capture hunt draw information section for links to the list of available tags and an application form). If you need to contact Yuma’s Regional office, call 342-0091.
AZGFD encourages customers to stay updated by signing up for the department’s free e-News service (azgfd.gov/signup) or by following us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
HUNT HAPPENINGS
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Because of the closing of this year’s fair due to the COVID-19 virus problems, the YVRGC board made the decision to extend this years annual fundraiser cash raffle draw date to May 6, 2020. To help insure the health and safety of our members and supporters, you can now buy $20 tickets online for one of five great cash prizes Get your tickets at yvrgc.org or contact Yuma Valley yvrgc@gmail.com. Problems? Call Doug Beach at 928-446-1122. If you have already purchased a ticket, you can get a new ticket for the drawing being held on May 6 to replace the old ticket(s) by calling Doug Beach. The April club meeting was cancelled to protect members and guests. Hopefully everything will be good again by the May meeting. I’ll report news from the club in my column as it’s received.
Sprague’s Sports Shop: Richard Sprague reports a few changes you might want to know should you have a need for your hunt. To allow extra time for cleaning, sanitizing and restocking, store hours for April are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. All classes have been suspended for April. May schedule will be decided at the end of April and based upon national recommendations. Shooting range is open on a limited basis. Every other lane with special hours/access available for LE/security hours same as the store when possible. Product flow — we are getting 6 to 8 deliveries a day with a complete mix of goods. Ammo update — we have ammo for all gun sales in both range and personal defense loads. Also ammo for retail sale in most calibers with some extra pistol ammo and rimfire available with limits on quantity. Ammo allocations and availability subject to change daily. Gun counter — to assist us with social distancing guidelines, we have had to go to limiting gun counter sales to one person per 6 foot space as marked off throughout our store; need to deal with just one person per sale. Questions? Call Richard at 726-0022.
Amendments to deer, small game hunts also available for review: “The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s 2020 hunt recommendations for bighorn sheep and migratory birds, as well as some 2020 deer and small game hunts, are available for review online at azgfd.gov/huntguidelines. The department annually makes recommendations to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission regarding the management of game species, which establish the seasons, dates, bag limits, open areas and permit-tag allocations based on the framework of the hunt guidelines set by the Commission.
The proposed recommendations will be presented to the Commission for consideration during its April 17 telephonic meeting. The department will share meeting logistics at a later date. The agenda will be posted at azgfd.com/agency/commission. Questions or comments on these recommendations, prior to the Commission meeting, may be submitted by email to azhuntguidelines@azgfd.gov, or by contacting any department office statewide and asking to speak to a biologist. No formal presentations are planned. To learn more about the hunt recommendations and hunt guidelines processes, visit azgfd.gov/huntguidelines.”
FISH FINDINGS
April fish tip: Now that this year’s largemouth bass spawn is underway, we need to think of future fishing opportunities and practice “catch and release” as often as possible if we hope to conserve fishing. We must be ethical anglers using catch-and-release techniques. In fact, it is often mandatory with certain size, seasons and bag limits, so it’s a good idea to check the fishing regulations to know what is expected.
The catch-and-release program only works when fish are “successfully” released back to the water so use the following guidelines when fishing Yuma area waters: Use a barbless hook made from metals that rust quickly and set the hook immediately, so the fish doesn’t swallow it. Land the fish quickly, don’t fight it to exhaustion. Decide whether to keep or release the fish as soon as the fish is hooked. And minimize handling — a wet cotton glove or rag will help to hold the fish while protecting its mucous and scales. Support the fish by the midsection and tail — do not handle the fish by the eyes or gills. Keep the fish in the water if possible while gently removing the hook with needle-nose pliers or cut the leader when the hook can’t be removed quickly or is lodged too deep. When releasing, if the fish does not swim away immediately, resuscitate it by moving it gently back and forth into the current until the gills are working normally. Remember, a released fish has an excellent chance of survival when handled carefully. If we practice this technique, everyone benefits.
Food for thought: While many fishermen support the catch-and-release program most anglers still fish to take and eat their catch. We all hope the opportunity to take fish will always be an important part of fishing. However, we all need to understand that we can have much better fishing as long as we take home fewer fish and never waste what we take. During the spawn it is particularly important to release the female who lays the eggs for the next generation while male bass are there to guard the nest once those eggs are layed to protect the eggs until they hatch — usually both are mature bass and large in size. During the spawn it is especially important to release your catch to be sure there will be fish to catch in the future.
FISHING CLUBS
Desert Anglers
Thank you for your interest in fishing with the new Desert Anglers. We have had to temporarily suspend our tournament schedule until the coronavirus situation has been cleared up. Once this is under control, we will resume our tournament schedule. This postponement can easily work to your benefit enablying you to keep fishing on your own for practice so when tournaments are possible, you’ll be ready and waiting. Visit Michael Obney at desertanglers@yahoo.com or call him at 928-750-7081.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club
The April 25 Hideaway Bass Derby launching out of Fisher’s Landing has been planned but best to make the call before heading out for any currently scheduled tournaments. Check with Travis Hurley at 803-463-3655 or visit travishurley@gmail.com or visit the Hideaway to be sure they are still taking place. As with Desert Anglers, fishing alone may be the best for us all until virus problems are gone. Think positive and enjoy the outdoors! I will also let you know once it becomes safe for actual plans to be set for this year’s Youth Fishing Clinic, hopefully before hot weather begins.
ABA - Yuma region
Your best bet right now would be to call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 to be sure of what is going on with scheduled tournaments here. Hopefully the virus problems will soon pass and we can begin tournaments once more.
Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club
If you’re a high school student interested in getting together with these youngsters for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 580-6567 or David Parrish at 928 941-6168.
SHOOTING SPORTS
Because of possible virus problems, most of the various shooting clubs at Adair Park ranges may not be shooting scheduled matches. Following are contact numbers for the various shooting clubs so call first before heading for the ranges. If you can’t reach them, call Ron Gissendaner at Sprague’s Sports at 726-0022 for information. Also, for those who might head for the ranges for practice during the week, recent heavy rains have muddied up most of the ranges making it difficult to impossible to do your shooting.
Yuma 4-H shooting sports
For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club now in order to be able to sign up for 4-H Shooting Sports program in September.
The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club
All matches have been closed now until the quarantine has been lifted. During this closure, call Bruce at 928-941-2240 and leave message if no answer. Should conditions improve and board members make the decision to open, Bob Avila will notify you.
The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP)
The program is not shooting until further notice or call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 580-1836 for answers to questions.
Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club
Call Roger Bickel at 726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
Cholla Gun Club
Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com with questions about shooting.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma
Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
Yuma Matchmasters
The charity match has been posponed along with all other shooting at the range. Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club
Check with Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to see if archery shoots are still taking place or visit southwestbowhunters.net for club news.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 247-4450.