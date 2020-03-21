Important cancellations of outdoors events that may affect Yuma area outdoor enthusiasts include the following:
• AZGFD cancels 2020 outdoor expo: In response to current CDC recommendations about large community events, the Arizona Game and Fish Department has canceled the 2020 outdoor expo. AZGFD’s top priority is the safety of attendees, staff, partners and volunteers.
We look forward to hosting the outdoor expo next year, scheduled for March 27-28, 2021. For current public health resources and recommendations, visit azhealth.gov/coronavirus.
• Arizona Wildlife Federation events: In response to CDC guidelines and for everyone’s health and safety, we will be cancelling all Arizona Wildlife Federation scheduled events through the end of May. This includes our AZ Public Lands day coordinated events and our April Becoming an Outdoors Woman camp. During this trying time, we advocate for you to continue to enjoy our public lands. Being outdoors in nature is an excellent way to get exercise and reduce stress.
Latest fishing tips
As promised, tips for catching largemouth bass in the Yuma area along the Colorado River. Don Wirth wrote, “Stocking a beginner’s bass box.” Spinnerbaits — Arguably the most versatile of all bass lures can be fished from top to bottom by varying weight and retrieve speed. Not totally weedless, but capable of bumping off objects like stumps and rocks to trigger strikes. Use rounded Colorado blades in murky water or at night, slender willowleaf blades in clearer water and when fishing around thick submerged grass (white, chartreuse). Inline spinner — Often overlooked by bass anglers, these lures produce strikes in clear streams and rivers as well as rocky reservoirs. Count the bait down to the desired depth, then retrieve at an angle across current, keeping it close to large rocks or submerged logs. Great on bass, but will catch virtually anything that swims. (silver, gold, black).” He continues writing about Buzzbaits saying, “An exciting lure to fish in warm, shallow water. Best in reservoir creek arms and flats, but also deadly around shoreline wood cover in rivers. Triggers aggressive strikes by making a racket when reeled slowly across the surface. Run it over lay down logs, bump it off stumps and work it through thick emergent grass using a long baitcasting rod (white, black).” One of his suggestions — rather than using standard tackle boxes is to use clear-plastic utility boxes because they are cheap and efficient. Floats/driver minnow — Most realistic of all hard baits. Excellent in clear lakes, rivers and farm ponds. Twitch it around shoreline cover and grasslines with erratic jerks in spring and fall. (silver, gold, white).”
Lipless crankbait
Useful for combing large expanses of shallow water for active bass, can be fished faster than any other lure. Pros use it to snare a quick limit of keeper fish in a tournament. Interior rattles call in bass from long distances. Best in coves and flats in spring and fall. Try it over subsurface hydrilla or milfoil in warm weather, too (shad, goki, red).
Plastic worm
Super deadly on bass. Six- or 7-inch worms will catch bass anywhere; try 8- to 11 inchers in known lunker lakes. Rig Worms Texas-style with slip sinker, Carolina-style with heavy sinker, bead, swivel and leader, or weightless around shallow stickups. (purple, blue, black, red).
For catfish, useful tips I’ve found that bring good results include secrets written by Dan Eggertson whose logo is “gone Fish’n.” His specialty is sharing methods to use that work for most catfish especially those found at Colorado River waters. He says, “While these fish are fun to catch, they are very finicky at times about what they will strike on.”
He offers these secrets
• Bring many different types of bait with you when you fish for cats because they are very finicky at times about what they will strike on. The first secret of catfishing is to bring many different types of bait with you. This is the most important aspect of fishing for the cats. You can go to the same lake or river, at the same spot with the same bait five days in a row. What works on one day will not work on the other four days. This is the basic nature of the cats. By bringing a variety of baits, you will be more than likely to find one type of bait that the cats will hit on that day. There are more bait types for the cats than nearly any other type of fish. They will strike on nearly anything that they find on the bottom of the river or lake. While this is being said, if they do not find the bait you offer enticing, they will pass it up for a more natural food source. One of the most popular baits is the night crawler. Worms have been used for decades with great success when fishing for the cats. You can gather your own night crawlers or you can purchase a kit that will allow you to breed your own. Any bait shop in the country will be stocked with the creepy crawlies as well. Other baits include chicken livers, corn, frogs and toads. Some people have even used cheese puffs to bring in a cat or two. If your bait is not working, your lunch may end up as bait.
• Do not miss an opportunity to catch a lot of catfish by limiting your catfishing during the day. The night time is an opportunity at some nice catfishing to do their feeding while the waters are dark. They use their feelers to find the food so they do not need light to find it like other species of fish. You will have a great chance at getting more cats in the night time than the day. Of course, you do not need to limit your fishing to the night, just be prepared to wait if the cats are not hitting during the day. The best way to do this is to plan on a weekend fishing trip that includes camping as well. This way you will be at the water when you are ready to fish at night. There is nothing more serene than night fishing on the lake. You can see the glow from the campfire and the stars seem brighter when there is not a lot of light pollution like you will find in the city.
• The final secret catfishing tip for today is that catfish are probably one of the only species that use smell to feed. Do not overlook this fact when considering bait choices. Baits that carry a smell or blood work really well at attracting the cats to your line. Some people find that the smell of some soaps will attract a feeding frenzy in the catfish. You can use the aforementioned chicken livers. Chicken livers are pungent in smell and will leave a blood trail scent that the catfish will be attracted to. Strong smells will work well most times. The eels are oily (I go for sardines because they are oily like Flash Farrar had said years back — he’d concoct a brew and let it get so rotten it was hard to be around but it would do the trick and that’s what you want). All you need to do is cut chicken livers up into a size that is big enough to hide the hook but not too big. If the bait is too big, then the cats will just steal your bait and you will not get any cats for your effort. It may take some trial and error the first time you use smelly bait of the right size but don’t get discouraged, your efforts will eventually land you some nice cats.
Fishing clubs
It’s a good idea to check ahead with the clubs to be sure events will still take place:
Annual youth fishing and outdoors clinic at Mittry Lake
The huge event that had been set to take place March 21 had to be postponed because of the virus. Emails had been sent to anyone who had pre-registered. Questions? Call David Parrish at 928-941-6168, Brant Barksdale 210-4275 or Pat Headington at 257-8143. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we can actually make it happen.
Yuma’s Desert Anglers
Be sure to stay in practice to fish the April 4 open bass tournament at Mittry Lake — get signed up early at the Hideaway, east 16th Street. Have questions? Call Michael Obney at 928-750-7081 or visit desertanglers@yahoo.com.
ABA - Yuma region
Sorry, I have no March tournament results to report. It’s best to call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304. The next tournament is April 18 launching out of Fisher’s Landing. May 16 will be the fish-off at Fisher’s Landing to complete this season’s tournaments. I hope to have more information for next week’s column or you can give Billy Clothier a call. Be sure to ask about the club’s 8-pound pot.
Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club
A great way for any high schooler, both boys and girls, to learn about fishing for bass with members of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, Game and Fish Region IV personnel and other volunteers assisting the kids in providing them with boats and equipment as well as guidance as they learn. It is an exciting year so far for our next generation of anglers at Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake. Interested high schoolers can call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 580-6567 or visit StudentAnglerFoundation.com to get started.
Hunt happenings
• Arizona hunters still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for select 2020 elk hunt with applications being accepted by mail beginning Monday. There are 824 leftover hunt permit-tags — 677 for the minimal occurrence zone/low density (general) hunt in game management units 12A, 12B, 13A and 13B. All remaining hunt permit-tags will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis. Paper applications will be accepted by mail beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no mini draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail. If any leftover hunt permit-tags remain, they will be available for purchase beginning at 8 a.m. March 30, at any of the department’s regional offices statewide. For a complete list of leftover hunt permit-tags, visit azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.
Some of the leftover hunt permit-tags are for Hopi hunt open areas and are available to everyone, both tribal members and non-tribal members, through the first-come, first-served process. A number of leftover hunt permit-tags remain for military hunts at Camp Navajo, for those who qualify. For more information, visit dema.az.gov/army-national-guard/camp-navajo/garrison-operations/camp-navajo-hunting-information. For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, view the “2020 Pronghorn, Elk and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw.”
Shooting sports
Because of possible coronavirus problems, it may be wise to call the various shooting clubs in the Yuma area ahead to be sure current scheduled matches are still being held.
Yuma 4-H shooting sports
For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19, call the 4-H office at 726-3904 or Stan Gourley at 344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H club now in order to be able to sign up for 4-H Shooting Sports program in September.
The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club
New schedule — Regular shooting matches are 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays and noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays all at the Adair Park trap and skeet range. Fees $1 to sign up with $6 non-member fee per round of 25 targets, member’s fee $4 per round with 5 shooting fields available — field 1 & 2 skeet, field 3 wobble trap, field 4 & 5 trap. Eye and hearing protection required. Annual dues $30 per calendar year. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP)
The program is open to ages 9-25 still in school with a team of Arizona Game and Fish Department certified instructors assisting. SCTP practice at the range is 6 p.m. most Wednesdays. Call head coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 or John Gross at 580-1836 for answers to questions.
Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club
Regular open black powder matches are the 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Adair Park range. Call Roger Bickel at 726-7453 with questions or to ask about .22 matches.
Cholla Gun Club
Club NRA approved matches will resume shooting now at Adair Park. 2020 silhouette match schedule at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th Saturday in March, November and December — big bore long range pistol, cowboy lever action rifle, pistol cartridge lever action rifle, .22 lever action rifle. These are NRA approved matches, however, NRA membership is not required to participate. 2nd Saturday in March, November and December — black powder cartridge, vintage military rifle silhouette or fun match; vintage military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing; pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385 and 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: every Tuesday 8 a.m. — Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range, 20 shots bench rest at 100 yards and 20 shots standing at 100 yards, bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. Every Wednesday 8 a.m. — informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot. Every Wednesday 9 a.m. until finished — BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 long range silhouette match. Every Friday 8 a.m. — .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3rd Saturday of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club business meeting is 7 p.m. on the 2nd Tuesday November through March at Villa Alameda RV Park, Avenue 5E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary. Firearm limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e., no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Start times: Sign-up at 8 a.m., shooting starts promptly at 8:30 a.m. Call president Rick Kelley at 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma
All shooters are always welcome to shoot with the club. Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions. Shooting activities are also available for club junior “Whipper Snipers” for all ages. Check club matches along with other club news listed on the club website at hprifleyuma.com.
Yuma Matchmasters
A variety of matches are offered each month at the range, all open to shooters at 7 a.m. with the steel challenge the 1st Saturday, multi-gun matches the 1st Sunday, IPSC combat matches the 2nd Sunday, cowboy fast draw the 3rd Saturday and cowboy matches the 4th Sunday. Call Ronnie Gissendaner at 726-0022 with questions. Interested in cowboy action shooting? Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club
The field round that had to be postponed because of rains will take place at the range on March 29 shooting 2 rounds of 14 2-D targets, 4 arrows each target, with registration $10 with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Shoot archery each Sunday with registration 7:30 to 8:45 a.m., shooting at 9 a.m. at the Adair Park range. Check here for news of another special shoot in April or call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or visit southwestbowhunters.net for club information.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 247-4450.