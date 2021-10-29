The woes continued for Gila Ridge Friday night.
A now-three-win Peoria team traveled to Yuma and defeated the Hawks 49-20 on senior night.
“They were the better team tonight,” Gila Ridge head coach Jessica Slaughter said.
The Hawks’ inability to limit turnovers and capitalize on tackles defensively hurt in the end.
“We had offensive and defensive mistakes,” said Slaughter. “It was all across the board. We just didn’t bring it tonight. There were pockets of greatness. We just couldn’t have enough pockets going long enough to make a real run at it. We’d play great for a few series and next series something would come up.”
Senior quarterback Brock Rogers got the start under center for the Hawks. He tossed three touchdown passes in the loss. Rogers found Johnathan Noriega for two scores – one for 68-yards and the other for 53-yards – and connected with Michael Galaz for the other.
Gila Ridge’s (1-7 AIA) offense has the potential for explosive plays, but the inability to produce consistent scoring drives has been problematic.
“It was definitely frustrating,” said Slaughter. “We had key injuries on both sides of the ball that hindered us a bit.”