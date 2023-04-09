YUMA – Arizona Western Baseball (23-10, 16-8) split a doubleheader with South Mountain (33-11, 19-9) on Saturday afternoon, winning game one 6-2 before dropping the second game 13-1 at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.

Matadors’ starting pitcher Roland Marte held South Mountain to two runs on five hits while striking out five batters to help the Matadors take the opener over the Cougars 6-2.

