YUMA – Arizona Western Baseball (23-10, 16-8) split a doubleheader with South Mountain (33-11, 19-9) on Saturday afternoon, winning game one 6-2 before dropping the second game 13-1 at Walt Kammann Baseball Field.
Matadors’ starting pitcher Roland Marte held South Mountain to two runs on five hits while striking out five batters to help the Matadors take the opener over the Cougars 6-2.
The Matadors opened the scoring in the first inning, scoring a run on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Gabriel Perez. After South Mountain tied the game in the second inning, the Matador took a 3-1 lead thanks to a Jared Davis sacrifice fly and a Robert Miranda single to take a 3-1 lead.
Miranda finished the opener with two hits, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk while Noah Roberts went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk.
After South Mountain got a run back in the top of the fifth, Arizona Western added three more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI single from Wesley Estrella and a two-run double from Perez to push the lead to 6-2.
Perez finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk and a double, driving in three of the Matadors’ six runs in the win.
Tyler Leroy drove in the only run for the Matadors in game two, smacking a solo home run in the seventh inning in a 13-1 loss in the second game of the day.
Wesley Estrella picked up two hits in the loss, going 2-for-3 with a double while Miranda added to his two hits in game one with a sixth-inning single in game two.
South Mountain was held scoreless in the first inning but would score runs in each of the remaining six innings, including a pair of four-run innings.
Perez picked up another hit, finishing game two 1-for-3 with a single in the loss.