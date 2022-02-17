On Wednesday evening, the Perry Pumas girls basketball squad won its opening round playoff game at Cibola High School. Perry avenged an earlier regular season defeat at the hands of the Raiders by beating Cibola 74-55.
Perry started things off with stifling defense that forced Cibola into a host of ballhandling errors. With active hands in the passing lanes, the Puma defense recorded several steals and multiple deflections which bogged down the Raider offense. After one quarter, Perry led 16-11.
The visiting Pumas continued to apply pressure as they added onto the lead in the second. About midway through the quarter, Perry junior forward Laniya Rivers connected from beyond the arc to give the Pumas their first double-digit lead of the game at 29-17. In the closing seconds before halftime, teammate Jayla Cal converted a floater in the lane as the Pumas took a 35-23 lead into the locker room.
It was more domination from Perry in the third as the Pumas started off the half on a 6-0 run before a timeout was called by Cibola. Perry led by as many as 22 in the quarter and led 57-37 at the end of three. The Raiders would cut the deficit to 14 on more than one occasion in the final quarter, but that would be as close as Cibola would get for the remainder of the contest.
While Cibola’s season now comes to an abrupt end, Perry will advance to the next round of the playoffs. They plan to travel to Westwood on Tuesday for a showdown with the Warriors. Start time for that ballgame is slated for 7 p.m.