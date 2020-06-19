Week one is almost in the books.
Several local athletic programs are back on the practice field in a limited capacity as phase one of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s guidelines are being put to use among Yuma Union High School District schools.
Athletes and coaches returned on June 15 to begin outdoor conditioning.
At Kofa, the Kings’ football, basketball and baseball teams were among those that hit the field.
The first impression from Kofa’s new football coach, Dave Bartlett, on his new players’ physical shape was worrisome, but somewhat expected.
“It’s really good for the kids because they are so incredibly out of shape,” he said. “It’s obvious they’ve just been sitting around for almost four months now doing nothing. They were gassed during dynamic warm-ups on Monday.
“It’s alarming how quick kids get out of shape, but I think it’s awesome we’re out here getting bodies to move around again.”
The Kings plan on continuing to meet Monday through Thursday in two separate sessions. For every nine players, there must be a coach overseeing the drills and conditioning.
Bartlett has been cautious with his players and their endurance.
Each session is scheduled for an allotted two hours, but the head coach has been generous with the time due to the excessive heat and lack of previous conditioning.
In Wednesday’s session, Bartlett worked entirely with his offensive line while The Sun was in attendance. Linebackers and defensive backs were in another section of the field receiving instruction from their coaches.
Bartlett instructed his line on the “kick step” technique at offensive tackle. Setting a cone further to the outside in the rep required a more powerful step to ensure the would-be defensive lineman was blocked.
Bartlett’s goal is to get his line to “use violent hands” at the point of attack.
In just four days of practice, Bartlett has noticed tremendous improvement.
“I told our new coaches, ‘Assume they don’t know anything,’” he said. “We wanted to start from the beginning and that’s what we did on Monday. I’m glad I did because they didn’t have a good (practice), but they’ve made some great strides in four days.”
Up above at Kofa’s baseball field, Richy Leon’s team is returning to a bit of normalcy.
The Kings are organizing conditioning sessions about three times a week in order to get the kids back in shape.
Despite the use of baseballs not being allowed, Leon is thrilled to see some of his players throughout the week.
“It’s huge for our guys and for me personally (to be back out here),” Leon said. “It’s been nice to go out there and build these guys back up and thinking about baseball again.”
The inability to hold normal practice is beneficial in a way for Leon and his players.
“It’s on opportunity for us to focus on some things we forgo,” he said. “Trying to focus on band work for their arms, stability, core strength and sometimes we get caught up too far with throwing and hitting the ball. Kind of forces us to go that route now.”
The Cibola Raiders’ football team also returned to on-field work this week.
The Raiders are split into two separate one-hour sessions that include three groups of nine players each session.
Head coach Steven Fritz noted the team will be meeting twice a week in-person and twice virtually.
“We can go over play installs and stuff like that,” Fritz said of meeting virtually. “Some of the stuff we’re working on is stuff that we want the kids to do at home. It’s giving them ideas and techniques they can work on. Stuff they can do in their yard.”
For Fritz, the most important aspect of the kids returning to the field is the ability to socialize with their teammates that they haven’t seen in several months.
“So much of the last two or three months, you worry about the social and emotional wellness,” Fritz said. “I know everyone is worried about the physical health effects, and rightly so with the virus, but there’s the other aspect of the emotional and social wellness of not being around your peers all the time and being isolated. Those are definitely things that are on our mind.”
Yuma High’s football team, led by first-year head coach Bo Seibel, took the field on Monday and Tuesday, but canceled Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.
The Sun did not receive a comment from either Seibel or athletic director Kathy Hoover regarding the decision to cancel the workouts.