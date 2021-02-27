Arizona Western capitalized on poor bullpen pitching and costly defensive errors from Pima in the first seven innings, but one big swing of the bat by the Aztecs’ Terrell Huggins changed the outcome of the game.
After AWC platted three total runs in the 6th and 7th innings, the Matadors were holding onto a 5-3 lead headed to the top of the 8th.
However, AWC reliever Francisco Gonzalez was replaced after tossing six straight balls to begin the inning. Darrell Woodall entered the game and quickly found himself in a bases loaded, no outs jam with the Matadors leading by two runs.
That was until Huggins stepped into the box.
Already 1-for-2 on the day and carrying a .480 batting average, the sophomore slugger unleashed a towering grand slam over the left center field wall to help Pima even the series Saturday.
Huggins connected on his team-high 4th homerun and 20th RBI to give the Aztecs a 7-5 lead.
Despite getting off a quick 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Matadors were unable to hold on in their first ACCAC series of the year.
Deadlocked in a 3-3 tie, Benito Garcia delivered a one-out double before eventually scoring on a passed ball.
Max Weller then drove a ball hard down the left field line for a ground rule double to give the Matadors their final lead of the afternoon.