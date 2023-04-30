YUMA – Arizona Western Softball (29-27, 28-16) held Scottsdale (14,30, 14-30) to just three runs in two games, sweeping the Fighting Artichokes on Saturday afternoon, winning game one 4-1 and taking the second game 5-2 at Charlie Dine Softball Field.

Jessie Garcia allowed just one run on three hits while striking out six batters in a 4-1 win in the opener on Saturday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you