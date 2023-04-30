YUMA – Arizona Western Softball (29-27, 28-16) held Scottsdale (14,30, 14-30) to just three runs in two games, sweeping the Fighting Artichokes on Saturday afternoon, winning game one 4-1 and taking the second game 5-2 at Charlie Dine Softball Field.
Jessie Garcia allowed just one run on three hits while striking out six batters in a 4-1 win in the opener on Saturday.
The Lady Matadors grabbed the lead 1-0 in the second inning thanks to a MacKenzie Barney infield single before the Fighting Artichokes tied the game in the fourth inning.
Arizona Western scored three runs in the sixth inning to retake the lead. Abigail Ibarra gave the Lady Matadors a 2-1 lead with a double scoring Desiree Moran and then GiGi Garcia added insurance, smashing a two-run homer to push the lead to 4-1.
Barney finished the game with two hits in two at-bats while GiGi Garcia went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs batted in and two runs scored in the win.
The win in game one was the 500th career win for Head Softball Coach Nikki Bethurum who is the second all-time winningest coach in program history.
Scottsdale jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of game two before Emily Gamboa finished the game by throwing six consecutive scoreless innings to help the Lady Matadors take the second game 5-2.
The Lady Matadors did not score until the sixth inning, sending nine batters to the plate, scoring five runs. Kimberly Valenzuela got the Lady Matadors on the board with a single to score Valerie Joaquin and Mollie Forbes singled in Anette Juarez to tie the game at two. GiGi Garcia gave the Lady Matadors the lead with a sacrifice fly and two runs came into score on a Natalie Gonzalez single and throwing error to push the lead to 5-2.
Joaquin had a game-high three hits, going 3-for-3 with a double while Gonzalez went 1-for-3 with an RBI in the win.