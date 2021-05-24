The City of Yuma and Arizona Western College are hosting the 2021 NJCAA Division I Softball National Championship tournament this week at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex.
The 16-team playoff begins Tuesday at noon, with the championship game being held Saturday.
Despite AWC not advancing to the tournament their hosting, there’s plenty of great things that can come out of Yuma hosting this marquee event.
“I think this is bigger than Arizona Western as a whole,” AWC sports information director Tim Slack said. “This is an opportunity for 16 teams around the country to see what Yuma has to offer. You’re showcasing to players and coaches, sure, but to their parents who like to vacation and understand Yuma can be a pretty cool place to spend time.”
And with the inflow of spectators and teams over the last few days, their time here in Yuma is benefiting much more than just softball.
“The impact it has for our restaurants and our hotels,” Slack said. “(The teams) are all over the place in town. It’s benefiting our businesses and that’s something we’re really proud of because it’s one way we can give back to our community without our team necessarily participating.”
Fans are encouraged to come out and watch. Day passes are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students with ID. Spectators have the chance to buy five-day passes as well ($50 for adults and $40 seniors).
“Come and enjoy it,” Slack said. “This is a great softball community and we’re looking forward to having a great week.”
The festivities kicked off Sunday night with the Home Run Derby. All 16 teams were on hand to witness the showcase of power these girls have at the plate.
“Personally, I was pleased with how the Home Run Derby came off because it was the exact tone we wanted to set,” Slack said. “The Caballeros de Yuma provided food for everyone...There is a palpable level of excitement around town.”
Here’s the list of Tuesday’s games
Top-seed Salt Lake (Uta.) will take on 16-seed Georgia Military on Field 1 with 8-seed San Jacinto-South (Tex.) playing 9-seed Chattanooga State (Tenn.) on Field 6 at noon.
At 2 p.m, 5-seed Wallace State (Ala.) plays 12-seed Chipola (Fla.) on Field 1 while 4-seed Grayson (Tex.) plays 13-seed John A. Logan (Ill.) on Field 6.
The 4 p.m. slate will be 3-seed Florida SouthWestern against 14-seed Central Alabama on Field 1 with 6-seed Seminole State (Okla.) playing 11-seed Odessa (Tex.) on Field 6.
The final batch of games will begin at 6 p.m. with ACCAC Region I Champion and 7-seed Yavapai playing 10-seed Three Rivers (Mo.) on Field 1 while 2-seed Butler (Kan.) plays 15-seed Trinity Valley (Kan.) on Field 6.