Over The Line tournaments are back in Yuma.
Hundreds of athletes and teams used to flood the Yuma fields to get together and partake in their favorite sport.
However, April 17’s 34-team tournament at Caballero Park was played with heavy hearts.
The Yolanda Atondo OTL Memorial Tournament was quickly organized following Yolanda’s death on March 20 due to complications from congestive heart failure, which weakened a lot of her organs.
“We tried doing everything we could,” her understandably emotional husband Michael Atondo said. “It’s just unfortunate.”
She was 60-years-old.
The couple began dating in 1989 and have been together ever since. Yolanda was never a player, Michael said, but she was the life of the tournament, as she took photos at every event, giving each individual a memory to hold onto.
“She just had a very good soul,” Michael Cabrales, one of the participants, said.
Michael began playing Over The Line in high school and fell in love with the game. He’s been playing the game for over 35 years and has traveled across the country to compete in events.
But the Memorial held for his wife is one tournament he’ll never forget and knows his wife would have enjoyed seeing all the familiar faces playing the sport they loved in their hometown.
“She would have been blown away,” he said while holding back tears. “She would have been totally speechless. She gave a lot and never asked for anything back. If she would have seen this, it would have brought her to tears.”
In remembrance of Yolanda, the local OTL community united as one and participated in Yuma’s first OTL tournament in over a year.
“It was great to see,” Cabrales said. “And this tournament means the most to me because Michael Atondo got a lot of us into OTL and putting this together for him meant a lot.”
Originally, the max capacity was set for 16 teams, but with the high demand, 34 teams were able to play and raise money for the Atondos’ recent expenses.
Twenty male teams and 14 women teams were involved, as many shared laughs and memories of Yolanda.
In the men’s A-Bracket, Mike Lemon and Mark Wright took first place, while Louden Young and Julius Horvath came in second. Mike Harvick and Clint LaRose earned first place honors in the B-Bracket with Michael Cabrales Sr. and Michael Cabrales Jr. finishing second.
Cathy McDowell and Kathy Moon won first place in the women’s A-Bracket with Stephanie Brown and Angela Moore placing second.
“It was just a great day,” Atondo said. “It just means a ton. You never want to have a tournament under these circumstances, but with everything that’s going on with COVID-19…For this to be the first one, it was a great celebration and a great time to get together with our friends and family.”
