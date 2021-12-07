Gabe Plaza, the big fish in a small pond, will emerge from his confined, comfortable waters and participate in the PGA National Club Championship in Palm Springs (Calif.) this weekend.
The 54-hole event will be played over the course of three days (Saturday-Monday) and will allow Plaza to compete against some of the best golfers in this country.
According to the PGA of America’s website, this tournament represents a one of a kind event that brings together Amateur Club Champions from golf courses coast to coast and is a celebration of the best amateur players and their PGA Professionals who help them achieve greatness at their local club.
Plaza is no stranger to winning in Yuma. He’s a nine-time City Champion and has won five consecutive City titles. He’s also won multiple club championships during his reign in town – including this year’s Yuma Golf and Country Club’s Club Championship to earn an invite to this prestigious event.
“Gabe’s a very good player,” said Mark Croft, YGCC’s head PGA professional. “I think the quality of play at this event is going to be really high – a lot higher than people expect.”
Last year Pinehurst Resort held the inaugural event. Over 310 participants played in the tournament. Club champions from Bethpage Black, Whistling Straits and other prestigious golf courses will have members of their respective courses in the event.
“It’s going to be a good field,” said Croft. “It’s going to be very competitive. And it’s a great opportunity for Gabe and for him to play with some of those guys.”
Plaza can usually be found at Desert Hills or Yuma Golf and Country Club, playing local games with the many golfers this city has to offer. He’s also dabbled in several lower professional events and even qualified for the U.S. Amateur at Erin Hills years back. This is another grand opportunity for Plaza to test his skills against the best this country has to offer.
“It’ll be good exposure for (Gabe),” said Croft.
The tournament will be played over three golf courses: PGA West – Stadium Course; Indian Wells Golf Resort Celebrity and Players Courses; and Desert Willow Golf Resort. Plaza doesn’t exactly know which of the three courses he will be playing, and despite having never played any of the listed golf courses, he has a different plan to be prepared for his upcoming rounds.
“I haven’t played much in that area,” the 34-year-old Plaza admitted. “It’s kind of hard when you work for a living. We’re going to get some good guidance from the internet and scorecards.”
Plaza is going to purchase the yardage books each course has to offer to enhance his preparation. The detailed books help golfers signify where to hit – and where not to hit – their golf ball. Using a yardage book without prior knowledge forces one to trust their golf swing. Pick your spot and fire away – even if to the naked eye the shot looks deceiving.
And even with Plaza admitting his game is a bit of a rollercoaster at the moment, he believes in his skillset.
“We will be ready,” he said. “And I’m excited. I’m looking forward to it.”
Croft and Plaza will be working together the rest of this week in order to dial-in his game. Croft will be in Palm Springs to watch Plaza as well. Caddies are allowed, but Plaza opted to attend without one.
“It’s just me and the cart,” he said.
While Plaza is usually loose and unbothered during his rounds in Yuma, he admitted there will be some jitters on the opening tee shot.
“I’ll definitely have some butterflies,” Plaza quipped. “Not that often I get to compete against some of the best players in the world because they’re coming from all over the United States. It’s a great experience for me.
Plaza also thanks Yuma native John Stutzman for sponsoring his entry fee into the tournament.
It remains undetermined where Plaza will finish in the field, but no matter the result, it’s an opportunity to further show what Yumans are capable of achieving.
