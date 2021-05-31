Expect anything different?
Anytime Gabe Plaza enters an event locally, the question is: Who’s coming in second?
The Yuma native has dominated tournament after tournament during his playing career and the 2021 City Championship at Desert Hills Golf Course was no different. It’s almost become a tradition Plaza takes home first place Memorial Day weekend.
Plaza entered Monday with a three-shot lead.
After Plaza’s closest competitor opened the final round Monday with a triple-bogey and double-bogey, the now nine-time winner put his game on cruise control.
“My game plan today was just to see what the other guys (in my group) were going to do,” Plaza said. “I told myself if I get 18 pars, that’ll be good enough. I was patient and didn’t have to work too hard.”
Plaza’s steady approach around the course Monday paid off despite an opening bogey on the par-4 first hole. After four-plus hours, Plaza tapped in a short par putt to claim his fifth straight City Championship title shooting five-under par (67-70-74) during the three day event.
He admitted Monday’s final round was a struggle for the long-hitter who rarely provided himself with effortless approaches. Playing out of the rough for a majority of the day, Plaza had to grind his way to a final round two-over 74.
“The course played pretty tough (today),” Plaza said. “And if you didn’t find the fairway, you were getting some tough lies.”
The top-eight players averaged 72.75 on Saturday, 71.5 on Sunday, but with the wind playing an effect and the pressure amplifying, the championship flight averaged 77.37 on Monday.
“Everyone struggled a little bit today,” Plaza said.
Plaza stepped onto the 18th hole with a five-shot cushion. Danger awaits for any hitter who attempts to cut the corner and position themself for a short second shot on the dog-leg left closing hole. However, the experienced Plaza avoided the penalty area and settled with an approach from the right rough.
“I’ve been here before,” he said. “I know what it feels like to be here. If I had to change my strategy at any point today, I would.”
Plaza’s game is built around birdies and limiting costly mistakes.
After an errant shot on the par-5 sixth hole, Plaza’s lead could have slipped by a few shots if he wasn’t careful. Instead, Plaza recovered and eventually made par to keep his round afloat with just 12 holes remaining.
“I think that made my day,” he admitted. “But I did struggle.”
Mark Pancrazi, who finished second in the championship flight with a total score of 217, posted a 73 on Monday and carded the second best round of the day.
And despite unraveling early, Hunter Nelson battled his final 16 holes to place third in the championship flight with a score of 221 (70-70-81) over the 54-hole event.
Gabe Rico (223) finished fourth, while Alex Munoz (223) finished fifth.
Aaron Miller won the first flight title with a three day score of 224 and carded an even-par 72 to win by seven shots over Kyle Curtis (231). Ben Armijo (235) finished third, Josh Welch (236) placed fourth and Danny Seul (237) finished fifth.
Miguel Zednajas won the second flight title after a round of 79 Monday. His score of 240 edged Jackson Ramer (242) by two shots. Terry Hanson (247) and Tom Harrison (247) finished in a tie for third while Paul Nelson (248) placed fifth.
The City Championship is the biggest event locally and Plaza has his eyes set on title No. 10 next year.
“I just need to stay healthy,” he said. “And I’m going to prepare like I always do to get ready for this tournament, but the most important thing is to have fun.”
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.