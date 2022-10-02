In the Desert Hills Men’s Association September Modified Stableford Gabe Plaza won low gross with 25 points. Erik Freeman was second at 23, Inkwan Beak third, 22 and Leonard Gomez fourth at 21 points. Jerry Olson won the net with 34 points, Todd Birney was second at 32, Edgar Guzman and Joseph Salazar tied with 30 points.

In the Silver League at Las Barrancas on September 20th Brian Healy, Art McLaughlin and Carl Fritz won gross. Marco Viloria, Linda McLaughlin and Mike Vanatta were the net winners. Mark Kaija, Chuck McGuffie, Dale Hoch and Mike Peabody were on the winning team. On the 27th Art McLaughlin, Mardy Clark and Larry Garrett won gross. Linda McLaughlin, Gary Hill and Chuck McGuffie were the net winners. Cliff Couse, Jack Joseph, Rusty Wies and Tom Gremel were on the winning team.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you