In the Desert Hills Men’s Association September Modified Stableford Gabe Plaza won low gross with 25 points. Erik Freeman was second at 23, Inkwan Beak third, 22 and Leonard Gomez fourth at 21 points. Jerry Olson won the net with 34 points, Todd Birney was second at 32, Edgar Guzman and Joseph Salazar tied with 30 points.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas on September 20th Brian Healy, Art McLaughlin and Carl Fritz won gross. Marco Viloria, Linda McLaughlin and Mike Vanatta were the net winners. Mark Kaija, Chuck McGuffie, Dale Hoch and Mike Peabody were on the winning team. On the 27th Art McLaughlin, Mardy Clark and Larry Garrett won gross. Linda McLaughlin, Gary Hill and Chuck McGuffie were the net winners. Cliff Couse, Jack Joseph, Rusty Wies and Tom Gremel were on the winning team.
In the Mesa del Sol Quota league played at Desert Hills on the 19th Ann Weber won with 7.32 points. Jack Parker was second 4.05, Larry Colao third 3.18 and Cliff Weber fourth at 3.01 points. On the 26th Mike Niemi won with 8.54 points. Jerry Olson was second 7.22 and Larry Colao third with 5.23 points.
In the Mesa del Sol Al’s Picks game played at Yuma Golf & Country Club on the 14th Bill Justice took first. Mike Niemi was second and Garry Sletten was third. On the 28th Jerry Timm took first. Al Givens and Steve Parrish tied for second. Mike Niemi continues to dominate as the most popular pick.
In the Mesa del Sol Open League total modified best ball format at YGC&C on the 16th Lola Stone, Tim Segrest, Mike Brick and Dale Balmer took first. Marilyn Cotter, Larry Colao and Don Reaksecker were second. On the 23rd in a Cha, cha, cha format Cliff Weber, Dave Lloyd and Ray Butler took first. Marilyn Cotter, Rod Donner and Steve Parrish were second. On the 30th at Coyote Wash in individual play flight gross winners were Mike Niemi, Wayne Winslow and Cliff Weber. Flight net winners were Don Reaksecker, Jack Parker and Ann Weber.
• Saturday, October 29: Yuma Foothills Rotary 7th Annual Scramble at Mesa del Sol. Contact Dit at 928-580-9929 or dietmarus@yahoo.com.
• Saturday, October 29: Elks Club Tournament at Yuma Golf & Country Club. Contact Steve Schulte at 928-446-6869 or Dean Wolfe at 928-246-9098.