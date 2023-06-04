In the 50th Yuma Men’s City Championship Gabe Plaza won his 11th title shooting an even par 216. Gabe Rico placed second, Max Coffeen third. Flight winners were Jeremy Caddell, Forrest Wisener and Tim McCaig.

In the Silver League at Las Barrancas on May 19th Mark Stoner, Art McLaughlin and Mardy Clark won gross. Jerry Roberts, Bobbi Bellusci and Mike Vanatta were the net winners. Hank Gray, Carl Fritz, Larry Garrett and Garry Van Whye were on the winning team. On the 26th Larry Garrett, Marco Viloria and Rollie Harris won gross. Bobbi Bellusci, Steve Soli and Johnny Chambell were the net winners. Jack Joseph, Michael Costello, Chuck McGuffie and Conrad Eisenach were on the winning team.

