In the 50th Yuma Men’s City Championship Gabe Plaza won his 11th title shooting an even par 216. Gabe Rico placed second, Max Coffeen third. Flight winners were Jeremy Caddell, Forrest Wisener and Tim McCaig.
In the Silver League at Las Barrancas on May 19th Mark Stoner, Art McLaughlin and Mardy Clark won gross. Jerry Roberts, Bobbi Bellusci and Mike Vanatta were the net winners. Hank Gray, Carl Fritz, Larry Garrett and Garry Van Whye were on the winning team. On the 26th Larry Garrett, Marco Viloria and Rollie Harris won gross. Bobbi Bellusci, Steve Soli and Johnny Chambell were the net winners. Jack Joseph, Michael Costello, Chuck McGuffie and Conrad Eisenach were on the winning team.
In the Moose League Scramble at Mesa del Sol on May 23rd Jim Fitch, Donna Brown, Connie Donner and Wayne Winslow won with a 69. Ruthie Dunn, Diana Bird, Steve Etheridge and Bob Lauer were second at 70. On the 30th Rick Parks, Jim Fitch, Steve Etheridge and Sonny Strickland won with a 70. 3 teams tied at 72.
In the Monday Quota Group at Mesa del Sol on May 22nd Shannon Mason won with 4.32 points. Bob Lauer was second at 3.15 and Phyllis Mashburn third with 2.22 points. On the 29th Dale Balmer won with 6.92 points. Ann Weber was second at 4.33 and Tom McFarland third with 4.15 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol on May 24th Rod Donner won, with Hank Browning second and Wayne Winslow third. On the 31st Rod Donner shared first place with Barbara Sanders. Barbara picked Rod and Rod picked Barbara.
In the Open Group at Mesa del Sol on May 26th in a total best ball less 2 worst holes format Mike Bedoya, Tom McFarland and Harry McKemy won at 4 under par. Cliff Weber, Bob Lauer and Rod Donner were second 3 under par. On June 2nd in a 2 of 3 best ball format Jerry Timm, David Doherty and Bill Justice won with a 9 under par 135.Garry Sletten, Bob Lauer and Harry McKemy were second at 136.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s Twilight League Black and Blue scramble on May 24th Bob Ricker and Jim Allen won gross with a 35. Todd Birney and Chris Sockwell won net with a 29. On May 31st in a Green and White scramble Chris Clayton and Brett Bowman won gross with a 34. Birney and Sockwell won again with another 29 causing scorn and derision to be heaped upon the players and the committee.
In the Mesa del Sol Open Twilight League 2 person best ball on May 26th Matt Wilhelmy and Mike Daily shot 34 to defeat arch rivals Harry Hart and Denney McKay by one shot for low gross. Madden and Quinton Martin won low net with a 30. On June 2nd in a 2 person best ball Mary and Craig Nelson won low gross with a 37. Sandra and Mike Havens won low net with a 31 in a scorecard playoff with Meyer and Rusty Shill.
Hole in One: Congratulations to Gary Lee for his ace on the 3 rd Hole at Las Barrancas on May 26th. Cliff Couse Aced the same hole one week earlier on the 19th. They may need to move the cup.
•June 12 thru 15 at Mesa del Sol: Junior Golf Camp with Rich Walton. Sign up in golf shop, or call 928-342-1283 or at playmesadelsol.com.
•June 17 at Desert Hills: Women Golf Clinic. Sign up in golf shop.