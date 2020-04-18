Having the Arizona Game and Fish Department plant bunches of hungry catfish to community fishing waters in the Yuma area this week makes it prime time to get your fishing gear out, grab your live bait or tackle box filled with lures and such and head for the water. With plantings taking place at Fortuna Lake, Redondo Lake, the PAAC Pond, West Wetlands and the Somerton Council Avenue Pond, we have plenty of choices on where to go fishing, and the weather is wonderful for it. Special regulations are posted on signs at each location to remind us to be sure to get the needed license if you don't already have one, which can be purchased at Sprague's Sports Shop, the Hideaway on 16th Street, Sportsman's Shop in the new mall, at any Walmart store or at the Game and Fish office, 9140 E. 28th St. (east of AWC). Licenses are good for a year from the date they are purchased so give you plenty of time for that great fishing fun.
For more fishing opportunities, don't overlook driving out to Mittry Lake or Martinez Lake or anywhere along the Colorado River in our neck of the woods. A very good idea to get a copy of the current fishing regulations and become familiar with all the information to become familiar with about fishing such as license costs, information you need to know about all the various species of fish you can catch, size and possession limits as well as about no fishing at posted areas. Workable baits used for hungry channel cats are nightcrawlers, chicken livers, crawdads, grasshoppers, water dogs, live and lifeless minnows, cut stink bait (the more rotten and stinkier the better, as I've said before). We've also caught bigger size channel cats using mullet for bait on the river below Laguna Dam. If you need to hold a bait such as chicken livers or stink bait together, cheese cloth is good to wrap the bait in to keep it on the hook. *Currently you will do well to take care due to the Corona virus and covid-19 issues such as not being in any crowd of people making fishing alone ideal. Even if you have a boat, there is still good reason to not get close at all to other people who may be doing the same.
When you get to the water, search for areas with plankton floating in the water. When you locate plankton, you will be sure to find channel ctfish as well. Chumming the water where you plan to fish works as well - blood and guts in any combination is one possibility because fish depend on their sensing wounded prey moving or the smell of food, but even corn will help. My family and I have also caught channel cats sitting underneath trees along the river shorelines below Mittry Lake with all its jetties with the handy boat ramp.
If you fish for larger catfish, bluegill make for good bait - great for both channels and flatheads at Colorado River waters - just be sure to check the regulations for the bluegill size limit. Try casting upstream so your bait will drift down near the bottom with the current. Be careful not to set the hook too soon after you feel a bite - let the fish get the bait in its mouth first (keep the drag set on light because if you tighten the setting too much the catfish may snap your line. You might think about fishing at night when the catfish are hungry but that's up to you - they should bite most anytime you make the time to fish.
A heavy-type rod and reel seems to pay off in going after the bigger of the species, just be sure everything is in good working condition. Then again, I've caught smaller cats on smaller rigs as well. Ten-pound line seems to be what most catfish anglers suggest.
FISHING CLUBS
Desert Anglers Tournaments
Thank you for your interest in fishing with the new Desert Anglers but we have had to temporarily suspend our tournament schedule until the coronavirus situation has been cleared up. Once this is under control, we will resume our tournament schedule. This postponement can easily work to your benefit enabling you to keep fishing on your own for practice so when tournaments are possible, you'll be ready and waiting. Visit Michael Obney at desertanglers@yahoo.com or call him at 928-750-7081.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club
The April 25 Hideaway Bass Derby launching out of Fisher's Landing has been planned but best to make the call before heading out for any currently scheduled tournaments. Check with Travis Hurley at 803-463-3655 or visit travishurley@gmail.com or visit the Hideaway to be sure they are still taking place. As with Desert Anglers, fishing alone may be best for us all until virus problems are gone. Think positive and enjoy the outdoors! I will also let you know once it becomes safe for actual plans to be set for this year's Youth Fishing Clinic, hopefully before hot weather begins.
ABA - Yuma region
Right now, your best bet would be to call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 to be sure of what is going on with scheduled tournaments. Hopefully, the virus problems will soon pass and tournaments can begin once more.
Yuma High School Bass Fishing Club
If you're a high school student interested in getting together with these youngsters for the great learning on how best to fish for bass, call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, at 580-6567 or David Parrish at 928-941-6168.
HUNT HAPPENINGS
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club
Because of the closing of this year's fair where the club has had a booth each year and sells fund raising tickets due to the Covid-19 virus (income from these tickets sales makes it possible for the club to take care of water projects for our wildlife in the Yuma area as well as all the Youth outdoors activities we plan for the kids each year), due to the virus problems, the YVRGC board made the decision to extend this year's annual fundraiser cash raffle draw date to May 6. To help insure the health and safety of our members and supporters, you can now buy $20 tickets online for one of five great cash prizes. Get your tickets at yvrgc.org or contact Yuma Valley at yvrgc@gmail.com. Problems? Call Doug Beach at 928-446-1122. If you have purchased a ticket already, you can get a new ticket for the drawing being held on May 6 to replace the old ticket(s) by calling Doug Beach. Hopefully everything will be good again by the May 6 club meeting. I'll report news from the club in my column as it's received.
Latest news about a successful rescue
Three bear cubs rescued last April after their mother was hit and killed by a vehicle near Oracle, Ariz., were released back into the wild last week in a remote area in central Arizona. The release was conducted by the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) in collaboration with the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center (SWCC).
At the time of last year’s accident, the cubs, all females, were rescued by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers with assistance from the Hayden Police Department, AZGFD, and a good Samaritan. They were transported by Game and Fish to the SWCC facility in Scottsdale for care, where they have been for the past year. “The situation provided a unique opportunity to rehab these bears and try to give them a second chance at life in the wild,” said Dustin Darveau, terrestrial wildlife specialist for AZGFD. “We partnered with Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center because of their knowledge and experience in working with bears, and their facility being able to handle the bears in a secluded area with limited human interaction.” “Right now is about the time they would be leaving their mother and venturing out on their own, so we’re trying to simulate that as best we can in a controlled environment,” said James O’Brien, clinic manager and veterinary technician for SWCC. “We’ve minimized human contact in caring for them. They are big enough and ready to be released back into the wild.”
Before being released, the bears were tranquilized, given a health assessment, and each fitted with a GPS ear tag before being placed in the trailer that would carry them to the approved release site in a backcountry area. The ear tags send tracking data to a satellite, which is then downloaded to a computer. This allows biologists to monitor the bears’ movements within their habitat, helping assist bear management in the future.
This was a fortunate situation where releasing the bears back into the wild was a viable option. There are sometimes circumstances where cubs might be placed with a zoo or captive care facility, if space is available (and it often isn’t). Sometimes a bear must be humanely euthanized if it poses a threat to public safety. “In this particular situation, releasing the bears back into the wild was a viable option under AZGFD’s bear management policy,” said AZGFD field supervisor Pat Crouch. “These female bears are healthy, have not posed a risk to the public, and have been cared for at SWCC in a manner that minimized the chance of habituation to their human caretakers.” The three sibling bears will likely stay together until they get accustomed to their habitat, and then they’ll move apart on their own.
AZGFD and SWCC both emphasize that people can do their part to help keep wildlife wild. “Enjoy wildlife from a distance,” said Linda Searles, founder and executive director of SWCC. “Don’t feed them, don’t leave out food sources or attractants that make them come up near your home. Learn about them, take pictures of them, but let them be wild.”
Hunt happenings
*Sprague's Sports Shop: Richard Sprague reports a few changes you might want to know should you have a need for your hunt, etc. * To allow extra time for cleaning, sanitizing & restocking, store hours for April are: M-Fri 10 to 5:30 and Sat. 10-5. * All classes have been suspended for April. May schedule will be decided at the end of April and based upon national recommendations, * Shooting range is open on limited basis. Every other lane with special hours/access available for LE/Security. hours same as the store when possible. * Product Flow - we are getting 6-8 deliveries a day with a complete mix of goods.* Ammo update - we have ammo for all gun sales in both range and personal defense loads. Also ammo for retail sale in most calibers with some extra pistol ammo and rimfire available with limits on quantity. Also some 1,000 round cases of XM193BK 5.56 FMJ Lake City in 55 gr. = $399 case while they last. Ammo allocations and availability subject to change daily. * Gun Counter - to assist us with social distancing guidelines we have had to go to limiting gun counter sales to one person per 6' space as marked off throughout our store; Need to deal with just one person per sale. Questions? Call Richard at 726-0022.
SHOOTING SPORTS
Because of possible virus problems most of the various shooting clubs at Adair Park ranges may not be shooting scheduled matches. Following are contact numbers for the various shooting clubs so call first before heading for the ranges. If you can't get hold of them, call Ron Gissendaner at Sprague's Sports at 726-0022 for information. Also, for those who might head for the ranges for practice during the week, recent heavy rains have muddied up most of the ranges making it difficult to impossible to do your shooting.
* Yuma 4-H shooting sports: For information on the 4-H Shooting Sports for youth ages 9-19 call the 4-H office at 726-3904 or Mr. Gourley at 344-0740. Ask about getting together with a 4-H Club in town now in order to be able to sign up for 4-H Shooting Sports program in September.
*The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: All matches have been closed now until the quarantine has been lifted. During this closure, call Bruce A. at 928 941-2240 and leave message if no answer. Should conditions improve and board members make the decision to open Bob Avila will notify you - I'll report that here as well.
*The Yuma Young Guns shooting the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP), is not shooting now until further notice or Call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928 580-0918 or John Gross at 580-1836 for answers to questions.
*Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
*Cholla Gun Club: Call with questions - President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com. with questions about shooting.
*High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928 627-4556 with questions or check club information on the club web site at hprifleyuma.com.
*Yuma Matchmasters: The Charity Match has been posponed until later along with all other shooting at the range. Call Irene Snyder at 920 613-4598 or Bob Wiles at 920-2158.
*Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Check with Rick Bielke at 928 750-6279 to see if archery shoots are still taking place or visit http://southwestbowhunters.net for club news.