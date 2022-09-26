It was a night for pole sitters Saturday at Cocopah Speedway for the ninth annual Deacon Dick Memorial, as four of the five IMCA division feature event winners started their races from the number one position.
In the showcase IMCA Modified Division, Mesa’s Chaz Baca started first and drove off what the win in the 25-lap finale; in the IMCA Sport Modified Division, Holtville’s Chris Toth did the same thing in the 20-lap feature; Yuma’s Bobby Horton started first and took home the 20-lap IMCA Hobby Stock Division win; and Collin Bender, from Chandler, started first and finished first in the 15-lap IMCA Mod Lites main event.