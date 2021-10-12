The Arizona Interscholastic Association updated its football and volleyball rankings Tuesday morning.
It was the third edition of the rankings - except for 4A-6A in football.
Starting with football, 3A’s Yuma Catholic (6-1 AIA) will be the only Yuma program entering the postseason barring a devastating collapse. Even then I believe YC remains inside the top-16, plus the region champ earns an automatic bid.
The Shamrocks moved up four spots to No. 6 in the polls following a 63-0 win over Chino Valley. And a showdown with No. 3 River Valley (7-0) this Friday provides an opportunity for the Shamrocks to creep back into the top-four and secure two home playoff games. Two of the Shamrock’s final three opponents are positioned inside the top-16.
Wellton’s Antelope Union remains No. 15 in tha AIA’s 2A polls after handling San Pasqual last week. The Rams don’t have a single playoff contender remaining on the schedule. Like 3A, the region champ in 2A earns an automatic berth into the postseason. Antelope needs to win out to avoid a No. 16 vs No. 1 pairing - with Parker likely keeping the top spot.
In the first 4A-6A rankings, no local teams find themselves near the top-16 qualifying mark - and rightfully so. Yuma Union High School District teams are a combined 3-16 on the year.
Cibola finds themselves at No. 30 in the 6A polls. The Raiders’ so-called “best loss” is against 5-1 Trevor G. Browne, who is No. 20. Cibola’s final five games are winnable, but the strength of schedule is weak and may not be enough to get the Raiders into the playoffs.
Kofa is No. 41 in 5A out of 44 teams. Gila Ridge (No. 37) and Yuma High (No. 43) are well outside the top-16 in the 4A. San Pasqual sits at No. 44 out of 44 teams in 2A.
Volleyball
Three local volleyball programs are fighting for playoff berths with two weeks remaining in the regular season. And unlike football, the top-24 teams can qualify for the playoffs.
Kofa (6A, No.34), San Luis (6A, No. 36), Yuma High (4A, No. 43), Antelope (1A, No. 25) and San Pasqual (1A, No. 38) most likely won’t find themselves playing in the postseason.
However, Cibola (6A, No. 20). Gila Ridge (5A, No. 24) and Yuma Catholic (3A, No. 14) have a chance to crack the playoffs. The Raiders (7-5) have a very manageable schedule to close the year with - facing just one opponent that sits higher than them in the rankings. Cibola has won four of five and is playing good volleyball at the right time.
Gila Ridge has lost three of its last four games and sits right on the cut at No. 24. The Hawks (6-5), under second-year head coach Kayla Semler, have seven games remaining - four of them against opponents ranked ahead of her club. Gila Ridge, at minimum, needs to win five of its last seven games and two of them against ranked teams for a shot in the 5A playoffs.
Strength of schedule is important, and it’s telling when looking at Yuma Catholic in the 3A rankings despite a 9-2 record. The Shamrocks sit at No. 14 and three of their final six games are against teams ranked inside the top-24. Yuma Catholic can suffer a loss and still earn a bid and can gain an automatic berth possibly by defeating Odyssey Institute next week.