Postseason berths were clinched and lost Friday, while Yuma Union High School District teams put together another below .500 week.
Blowouts were the storyline, with the combined scores of the six local games being 225-59.
Observations
Rams falter down stretch
It was right there for Antelope. The 2A Hassayampa region title and automatic playoff berth was the prize with a victory Friday over Trivium Prep. Instead, the Crimson Knights annihilated the Rams 45-6.
Like I’ve noted in previous weeks, Antelope’s offense was going to need to deliver late in the season if the Rams were going to be a serious playoff contender. Unfortunately, the Rams’ ability to produce scoring drives never came to fruition when it mattered. Despite the final two ugly losses, Antelope put together a 6-4 record – the Rams’ third straight season finishing with a .500 or better record.
Raiders share the wealth
Blowouts aren’t always the most exciting games. Don’t tell that to the Cibola football team.
In Friday’s 48-13 trashing over Kofa, the Raiders were able to empty their bench and provide meaningful playing time for players that rarely see the field.
The Raiders’ starters were yanked at halftime once the team commanded a 34-0 lead. Then, players like Andrew Arvayo and Scott Britt received action offensively. Both seniors tallied their first touchdowns of the year in the second half. Certainly watching from the sidelines or in the stands, there’s not a whole lot of meaning when watching the second unit come in. However, the energy and excitement expressed by the Cibola bench showed how much each member of the team means to one another.
Hats off to all those players who got to create a lasting memory Friday. They put in just as much work as the players that make headlines and game stories each week.
Hawks’ struggles continue
It’s been a forgettable season for Gila Ridge and the losses continue to pile up in Jessica Slaughter’s first year.
And it’s certainly frustrating, I imagine. The Hawks have put together moments in games where they can hit the home run shot offensively, but the turnovers continue to plague this team. The story was the same in Friday’s drubbing to Peoria.
While the offensive woes carry over each week, the Hawks’ defensive performance isn’t getting much better. For the sixth time in eight games, Gila Ridge has allowed over 34 points – including four games surrendering 42 or more points.
Gila Ridge has two games remaining and will likely lose both. If so, it would be just the second time in school history posting a 1-9 regular season record.
Add another loss to the column
Make it 33 consecutive losses for the Kofa football program. The Kings are on their way to another winless season.
I do have something positive to say this week about Kofa. The Kings’ offense looked formidable at times in the 35-point loss. The results don’t show the improvement, but the running game was efficient at times and junior quarterback Leo Koivu had a decent outing. Unfortunately, several drops by his receivers didn’t help his stat sheet.
One-score games haunt Crims
It’s been a rough year for Yuma High. The Criminals are now 0-7 on the season but have had chances to win five of these contests.
Bo Seibel’s team has lost four one-possession games and had a nine-point loss to Calexico in week two. The Criminals are right there, just the results don’t show in the record.
And I feel like I saw this weekly, but I think Yuma High gets over the hump and wins its final two games of the season. The Criminals’ final two contests are at home, beginning with a Washington team that has been outscored 176-26 its last three games before hosting Kofa on senior night.
Shamrocks rolling into the postseason
Yuma Catholic won its final six regular season games and earned the No. 4 seed in the 3A playoffs. The Shamrocks ended with a 55-0 victory over Wickenburg Friday en route to their seventh shutout of the season, extending the school record for most shutouts in a year.
The offense is clicking under junior quarterback Richard Stallworth and there isn’t a team that can contend with the Shamrocks athletically. There are questions in terms of their physicality and their ability to contain teams’ rushing attacks when facing bigger opponents, but the YC offense has enough firepower to bring home its first state championship since 2014.
Yuma Catholic hosts No. 13 Payson this week and I expect another lopsided victory for the green and gold.
Standouts
YC QB Richard Stallworth
Completed 31-of-49 passes for 389 yards and seven touchdowns. Stallworth added another score on the ground while rushing for 60 yards.
Cibola QB Andrey Acosta
Finished 12-of-13 for 241 yards and three touchdowns.
Cibola WR Alonso Quintero
Quintero hauled in two touchdown receptions in Friday’s win over Kofa.
Gila Ridge WR
Johnathan Noriega
Caught four passes for 83 yards and two touchdowns.
YC DB DJ Sakay
The senior returned an interception 101-yards for a touchdown.
Cibola DB Adrian Molina
Housed a 53-yard interception for a touchdown.
YC WR Mario Martinez
Caught seven passes for 141 yards and a score. Martinez also registered an interception.
YC WR Austin Rush
Delivered 81 yards receiving on seven catches and found the endzone. Rush recorded an interception defensively.
Yuma High RB Jesus Villapudua
Tallied 83 yards rushing on 16 carries. Villapudua also scored a touchdown.
