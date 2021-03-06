The winter athletics postseason is set.
Seven Yuma programs earned a bid to the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s playoffs.
After a perfect 9-0 regular season, the San Luis boys soccer team enters the playoffs as the No. 1 overall seed in 6A and will host No. 16 Sandra Day O’Connor on Tuesday.
The Sidewinders were one of two 6A programs to finish unbeaten. This is the 18th consecutive postseason appearance for San Luis.
“I’m proud of the boys,” San Luis head coach Jesus Rojas said. “It’s time to focus on the most important part of the season.”
Despite being one of the more dominant teams in the area, the Sidewinders have struggled in postseason play and have been knocked out in the second round four of the last five years and have never won a state championship.
The Cibola Raiders boys soccer team is the 11-seed in the 6A bracket and will travel to No. 6 Dobson on Tuesday.
This is the 6th straight AIA postseason appearance for the Raiders.
Gila Ridge’s boys soccer team enters as the 5th seed after an 8-2-1 season. The Hawks are winners in five of their last six matches and will host No. 12 Washington.
The Hawks have now made the playoffs six consecutive years and are aiming to bring home their first state title since 2018.
Yuma Catholic’s boys soccer team earned a 5-seed and will host No.12 Gilbert Christian at home Tuesday night.
The Shamrocks have made an appearance in the state semifinals in each of the last six years and have won four state titles during that time. YC lost to Veritas Prep a year ago in the state championship game.
Girls basketball
The Yuma Catholic girls basketball team – despite posting a 12-1 regular season record – barely earned a first round home game. The Shamrocks are the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Gilbert Christian on Tuesday.
This is the Shamrocks 12th AIA postseason appearance, but they have only advanced past the second round once (2004).
The Cibola Raiders – despite losing their regular season finale – were able to hold onto the 16th seed. Cibola will travel to No. 1 Hamilton Tuesday.
Cibola hasn’t advanced past the second round since 204.
Boys basketball
The Gila Ridge Hawks lost their final four games, yet they find themselves in the playoffs.
The bad news is they will travel to No. 1 Centennial – a team that beat Gila Ridge twice by a combined 53 points this season.
This is the Hawks’ third playoff appearance under head coach Joe Daily.
Yuma Catholic earned the 13th seed and will travel to No. 4 Coolridge.
Coolridge won its final six regular season games.
This is the 9th appearance in the last 10 years for the Shamrocks.
Jackson Ramer can be reached at jramer@yumasun.com.