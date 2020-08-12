Major scheduling changes could be in store for Yuma Union High School District athletic programs this fall.
On Wednesday, Cibola athletic director Brett Pavey, the 6A representative for the Desert Southwest region, joined with YUHSD, in proposing to the Arizona Interscholastic Association conference representatives that YUHSD teams only play YUHSD schools.
“If we wind up participating in competition for fall, then we will just operate with a Yuma Union schedule only,” YUHSD chief communications officer Eric Patten said. “Ideally, parents and students would transport themselves so we don’t rely on a mass gathering on a bus and we’d play something like two or three games in volleyball against each other and a home-and-home in football with the other three schools.”
This is still a big “if”, according to Patten. The AIA will ultimately decide whether or not YUHSD can proceed in this direction.
“To sum it up, districts in the state all are in the same boat,” Pavey said. “Travel is a big question mark. With reduced schedules, the AIA was going to preserve the region games and with that, there wouldn’t have been many local games.”
Tolleson Union High School District and Phoenix Union High School District - which have teams scheduled to play YUHSD teams - have expressed their concerns on traveling outside of Maricopa County, according to Pavey.
“The difficulty of getting 40-50 football players on a couple buses and traveling there, stopping in Gila Bend…and we didn’t want to be put in a situation where when the new schedules came out and we had six games against Phoenix schools and in a couple weeks we don’t have the ability to travel there or they can’t come here,” Pavey said. “Then we’re left with no games.”
By coming up with a “district-only” schedule, it gives the local schools a little bit more control and flexibility.
As of now, it will strictly be a YUHSD schedule, according to Patten and Pavey. The schools will not arrange games with Antelope or Yuma Catholic for the time being.
Yuma Catholic, who participates in the 3A conference, is currently moving as scheduled. In the next few days or weeks, athletic director Jeff Welsing will have a firm understanding of his fall athletics team schedules.
However, if opposing teams within the region and conference decide not to play or travel, Welsing is open to Yuma Catholic scheduling YUHSD teams.
“If it’s a win for the district and it’s a win for us and they want to play, it’ll reduce travel and it’ll help everyone regarding budgets and stuff like that,” Welsing said. “But I haven’t reached out to anybody and they haven’t reached out to us. Like I said, if they called and said the four other high schools in town are going to play games, we’d be in for that. 100%.”
Notes
The YUHSD Governing Board announced that the district would be postponing in-person instruction to no earlier than Sept. 8.
This news will not affect high school sports practices starting on time in August.
“Short answer is no, it will not affect athletics,” Patten said. “Monday the 17th, we are going to go into the AIA’s phase 1, kinda like we did over the summer. All fall sports will be able to start conditioning. That’s for spiritline and cheerleading to football. Everybody can resume phase 1 conditioning.”
However, there is a catch.
Athletes must have a COVID-19 waiver and be cleared through the normal Register My Athlete process. Patten doesn’t expect a big turnout to conditioning on Monday due to the fact many students do not have the COVID-19 waivers yet, but those papers should be going out in the next few days.
Golf, one of the few socially distanced sports, will begin normal practice on Monday.
All district athletic directors are holding a meeting today to discuss the protocols that need to be in place as sports return.
