Friday Night Lights is officially back. Well, sort of.
The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks hosted 4A’s Lee Williams for a scrimmage at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Friday. YC took the field for the first time since its 3A state championship loss to Snowflake last December.
YC’s high-powered offense looked stagnant in the early going. Much of the credit can be attributed to Lee Williams’ defense.
“That’s why I like scrimmaging these guys,” YC head coach Rhett Stallworth said. “They’re always physical upfront. They’re like a blue-collared type team. They get nasty and physical, and that’s what we expect to see in the postseason.”
Four observations from Friday’s scrimmage for the Shamrocks.
- Justin Erath can be a real threat at the defensive end position. At 6-foot-3 and nearly 200 pounds while possessing 4.6 speed, Erath wreaked havoc rushing the quarterback. The Shamrocks need an explosive piece blitzing off the edge and Erath has the potential to be a star. In a three-play sequence in the early going, the junior registered two sacks and a forced fumble.
“That’s someone that’s kind of our secret weapon that no one has seen yet,” Stallworth said about Erath. “We’ve got Erath and Jaxon Jones on the edges (with similar build) and when they want to be the presence they’re capable of, people are in trouble…It’s good (Erath) is embracing his God-given talents.”
- Yuma Catholic junior quarterback Richard Stallworth saw his first live action since breaking his collarbone in the 3A state championship game. It certainly didn’t seem like Stallworth was hesitant in the pocket. He finished the night 9-of-12 passing for 182 yards and a couple touchdown passes.
“The decision-making was great,” coach Stallworth said. “A couple times he got out of some trouble when he threw out of position (and Martinez bailed him out). That was definitely suspect, but he will learn from some of that stuff and it’s also good to get him out here chucking it around after how last year ended.”
He connected with his favorite targets Austin Rush and Mario Martinez for some scores, while also finding his new target (Jaxon) Jones on a few deep balls.
“(Jones) is a true tight end and he’s going to be tough to deal with,” Stallworth said.
- With Devon Black still sidelined with a leg injury, it’s unsure who will be the lead ball carrier for the Shamrocks’ offense this season. Friday night’s scrimmage didn’t showcase a back taking reins in the running back room. Six different running backs totted the ball on the first seven carries. Despite the numerous touches against Lee Williams, Stallworth is aiming to bring the running back by committee number to three or four in next Friday’s season opener in Las Vegas.
“We’re kind of watching, they all have different strengths and giving them all a little bit of love tonight,” Stallworth said. “We’re giving them their touches to see who we can count on in different situations and formations...I think next week you’re looking at three or four guys getting carries. It all depends on what’s happening in the passing game.
- The only concern Yuma Catholic has entering the 2021 season is the offensive line. It’s the only position group that lacks experience. Almost every other unit returns its starters from a season ago, but it was apparent on Friday night that the offensive line has work to do before leaving for Las Vegas.
The Sun registered nine total penalties – six attributed to the first-string unit. And some of their costly mistakes erased touchdown opportunities in the passing game.
“It’s definitely a work in progress,” Stallworth said. “We have a lot of new people there and they were penalty-prone early...They showed their youth and showed they’re inexperienced. They’re the ones that have the biggest learning curve at this point.”
Despite the inability to keep laundry off the field, Stallworth acknowledged some of the positives shown by the line. When they weren’t whistled for mistakes, the line provided a clean pocket for their quarterback on a lot of drop backs.
“There’s definitely a lot of positives,” Stallworth said. “There were a couple pancakes and they kept the pocket clean to a certain point. Not as clean as I wanted, but cleaner than I thought going into this game...Positives, yes. Is there a lot to work on? Yes.”
The Shamrocks have three days of practice left before they hit the road Thursday and take on SLAM! Nevada next Friday night to open their 2021 season.