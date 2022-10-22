Yuma High School might change its psych-up music to “Staying Alive.”
Because that’s exactly what the Criminals are doing, staying alive in the hunt for a 3A Conference, post-season playoff berth.
Friday night Yuma knocked off 3A West Region foe Wickenburg, 33-0, inside Curley Culp Memorial Stadium at Doan Field, to improve to 6-3 overall, 3-2 in the region.
The Criminals realize if the are to have a chance at a playoff berth they must also win next week in the season finale at home against Chino Valley.
And even then it’s still a remote chance. The Criminals were ranked 21st in the 3A rankings entering Friday night’ game. And only the top 16 teams qualify for post-season play.
“We’re looking at coming out next week and doing what we need to do and see where we end up in the standings, hoping we get a bid and make it into the top 16,” said Yuma Coach Bo Seibel.
Friday night, the Criminals did nothing but help their chances, taking a 13-0 lead into halftime and adding 22 more points it the second half.
Quarterback Reggie Antone was 11-of-16 for 200 yards and four touchdown passes, all to Manny Garcia – 31 yards, 21 yards, 56 yards and 51 yards. Garcia finished the night with 185 yards receiving on seven catches.
Jesus Villapudua scored the Criminals’ fifth touchdown, a 31-yard run to one the scoring in the first quarter.
“We came out a little slow, and finally defense made a fourth down stand at their own 20,” said Seibel.
“Our offense then started coming around and executing. Special teams made some great plays.
It was the Criminal defense’s fourth shutout this season.
“All around the boys played a good second half,”said Seibel.
Banged up Shamrocks
knock off Cardinals
GLENDALE – Look for Yuma Catholic to replace the green shamrock on the side of their helmets next week with a white oval and red cross in the middle.
“We look like a MASH unit right now,” said Yuma Catholic High School Coach Rhett Stallworth after his banged up team, which is relying on 13-14 sophomores to pick up the slack, disposed of 4A West Valley Region opponent Glendale, 35-20, here Friday night.
“We had a lot of young bucks in the game tonight who played their butts off,” continued Stallworth. “We were missing several players tonight. But we had guys who came in and played well.We didn’t play perfect, obviously, but did a lot of good things.”
Yuma Catholic quarterback Richard Stallworth played close to perfect, completing 22 of 28 passing attempts for 286 yards and all five of the Shamrocks’ touchdowns.
His favorite target on the night was senior running back Jace Seale, who hauled in seven catches for four touchdowns. Three of those scores came in the first half when Yuma Catholic built a 21-0 lead.
“We thought we’d have to throw to our running backs this week based on what we saw (on film),” said Stallworth. “Jace had a rough time last week but he redeemed himself tonight. He caught everything we threw to him. He did a great job.”
Also for the Shamrocks, Sir Stokes had six receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown.
“Offense was in control,” said Rhett Stallworth. “We scored every time we touched the ball but two.
“At the end of the day our offense was always in control.
“Now we gotta get healthy. We had five or six starters who missed the game. We need to get home, get some treathment, patch some people up and get ready for Northwest Christian.”
Yuma Catholic is now 6-1 overall, 2-0 in 4A West Valley Region play. The Shamrocks entered Friday’s game ranked No. 6 among th states 4A schools.
Kofa falls on road
to Independence
GLENDALE – Kofa High School put up a fight but still dropped a 26-10 loss to host Independence here Friday night.
The loss was the Kings’ third in a row since ending a 39-game losing streak on three weeks ago.
Kofa is now 1-6 overall, 1-2 in 4A Copper Sky Region play.
No other information was received.
Knights blank Hawks
Phoenix-St. Mary’s High School handed Gila Ridge High School its fifth loss in a row Friday night, defeating the Hawks 28-0 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
It was the second time in two weeks that the Gila Ridge offense failed to reach the end zone.
The game was close through three quarters, with the Knights ahead 14-0 heading in to the fourth quarter. St. Mary’s then added 14 points in the final quarter to put the game out of reach.
The Hawks are now 2-5 overall, 0-3 in 4A Skyline Region play.
No other information was received.
Cibola knocks off Westview
Cibola High School scored 12 points in the third quarter to break open what been a 7-7 game and added a touchdown in the fourth quarter to take a 25-15 win over visiting Avondale-Westview in a 6A Desert Southwest Region showdown at Raider Field.
Key performers for the Raiders were quarterback Carter Rutledge who was 8-for-13 for 152 yards and two touchdowns; Ty Stout, 101 yards rushing; Andrew McNair, 54 yards rushing, one touchdown; Leo Aguilar, 46 yards receiving, one touchdown; Johnathan Turner, one 18-yard touchdown reception; and Isaiah Arriola, 11 yards rushing, one touchdown and 58 yards receiving.
“Our guys played hard, and although it was not a perfect game I think it is one of the more complete games we played,” said Cibola Coach Kasey Koepplin.
“We got contributions from a number of guys on both sides of the ball who had to step into new roles this week. We played well up front at times, and when we executed it was fun to watch.
“We definitely still have items we need to clean up in tackling and penalty yards.”
Cibola is now 2-5 overall, 1-1 in region play.
Santa Cruz Valley rolls
over San Pasqual
WINTERHAVEN – San Pasqual High School has two streaks going on right now, and neither of them are good.
Friday night the Warriors were embarrassed by Eloy-Santa Cruz Valley, dropping a 62-0 decision at Warrior Field.
The loss was San Pasqual’s seventh in a row (including last week’s forfeit to Maricopa-Sequoia Pathway), and fourth straight game the Warriors have not reached the end zone.
Friday night the visiting Dust Devils put 36 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter and were ahead 56-0 at the intermission. Santa Cruz Valley then scored once more in the third quarter.
San Pasqual is now 1-7 overall, 0-5 in 2A Gila Region play.
No other information was received.
Antelope game cancelled
WELLTON – Antelope High School never got onto Buckeye Field here Friday night to face Mohave Valley-River Valley High School in a non-region game.
When game officials could not be provided for the Friday night contest, and Antelope chose not to re-schedule either Thursday night or Saturday, the game was cancelled.
Rocky Jaime, Antelope’s athletic director and interim head football coach, said there were no options for his team.
“With Thursday being Parents Night for volleyball, we couldn’t move the game up,” said Jaime. “And Saturdays are too difficult to get kids back to campus. We did that earlier this year against Glendale Prep (Sept. 10) and fielded a depleted squad.”
The Rams are still 2-6 overall and 1-4 in the 2A Gila Region.