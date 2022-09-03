Yuma Catholic High School announced its new presence in the 4A Conference in a convincing way Friday night, rolling past Queen Creek-Benjamin Franklin High School 42-8 at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
It was the Shamrocks’ first game of the 2022 season and their first game a the 4A level after being moved up from 3A by the Interscholastic Association after the end of the 2021 season.
Benjamin Franklin was a 4A post-season qualifier in 2021.
Despite the positive start in the new conference, Yuma Catholic Coach Rhett Stallworth was not overly pleased with his team’s performance.
“Sloppy,” was how he described his team’s overall play.
“In the first half we had eight penalties. And some of them were dumb penalties.
“It was first-game types of things, which we will address and make sure it doesn’t happen again.”
One bright spot Stallworth was happy with was his defense and its ability to stop the Benjamin Franklin running game.
“But offensively, we could have been sharper.”
Senior quarterback Richard Stallworth finished the night 23-for-36, for 306 yards and four touchdowns, two of them to sophomore Darryl Coleman.
WELLTON – Yuma High School found its way into the win column for the first time in 2022 here Friday night by shutting out Antelope High School 48-0 at Buckeye Field.
“Our defense flew around the ball,” said Yuma Coach Bo Seibel, whose squad had interceptions on the night.
“And our offense executed and moved the ball.”
The Criminals (1-2) were led by Jesus Villapuluda who rolled up 131 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns.
Also for Yuma, Gio Robinson had 76 yards receiving and two touchdowns to go along with one interception returned for a touchdown.
And defensive end Timmy Nieto recorded two sacks ,seven tackle and also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Antelope (1-1) got its lone spark from Steven Castro who had 57 yards rushing and seven solo tackles along with three assists.
Gila Ridge 27, Southwest 7
EL CENTRO – Gila Ridge High School and Michael Galaz rolled over El Centro-Southwest High School 27-7 in the 2022 season opener for the Hawks here Friday night.
Galaz rushed for 111 yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns to fuel the Hawks’ win.
“I was very happy with the way the team looked tonight,” said Gila Ridge Coach Jessica Slaughter. “The boys played their hearts out and did not look like a fist game team by any means.
“We played consistent and cohesively as a team. We made some mistakes in the first half that kept the score close.”
The game was tied 7-7 at the intermission.
“We went in at halftime, got ourselves squared away and went all gas, no breaks from there on out,” said Slaughter.
“Defense was solid and dominated at the line of scrimmage. Our offense was firing on all fronts. It was great to see them truly work as a team.”
Quarterback Steven Navas was 7-for-14 good for 118 yards and two touchdowns.
Imperial High School tossed a shutout at Cibola High School in the Raiders’ 2022 season opening game Friday night at Raider Field, beating their hosts 43-0.
Imperial led 29-0 at the intermission and tacked on 14 more points it the fourth quarter.
No other details were made available.
Blythe-Palo Verde High School made the Friday trip to Yuma worthwhile by handing host Kofa High School a 54-6 setback at Irv Pallack Field.
Unfortunately for the Kings, the loss extended their losing streak to 36 games.
Kofa’s lone touchdown came on an 18-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Alex Garcia to Justus Humes.
“Palo Verde is a tough football team,” said Kofa Athletic Director Joe Daily. “However, our boys hung in there and battled in the second half with a 6-6 score.
“They learned a lot tonight and will use the score for momentum into next week.”