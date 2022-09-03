Yuma Catholic High School announced its new presence in the 4A Conference in a convincing way Friday night, rolling past Queen Creek-Benjamin Franklin High School 42-8 at Ricky Gwynn Stadium.

It was the Shamrocks’ first game of the 2022 season and their first game a the 4A level after being moved up from 3A by the Interscholastic Association after the end of the 2021 season.

