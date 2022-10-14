History was made Friday night inside Ricky Gwynn Stadium.
That is where Yuma Catholic High School quarterback Richard Stallworth became Arizona’s all-time leader in high school touchdown passes thrown.
But while that was a major individual milestone, it wasn’t nearly as critical as Stallworth throwing six touchdown passes on the night, helping the Shamrocks register a 48-45 win over Buckeye in the 4A West Valley Region opener for both teams.
“This record feels great, but it was more important that we got the win,” said Stallworth afterward.
“Those receivers who caught those six touchdowns tonight, it’s their record too.”
The senior entered the 2022 season with 116 touchdown passes, tied for fifth on the all-time list. He entered Friday night’s game having thrown 20 more TD passes. He then hooked up with senior Austin Johnson first on a 16-yard score at 10:28 in the first quarter to tie the all-time record, then got the record breaker on a shovel pass that senior Jarred Marquez turned into an 84-yard score.
The all-time leader in touchdown passes was Chase Cord of Sunrise Mountain, who finished his high school career in 2016 with 137 TD passes.
Perhaps more interesting is the fact that Stallworth passed another Shamrocks quarterback on the way to the top, Gage Reese, who finished his career at Yuma Catholic in 2019 with 133 TD passes and ranked second.
Also, Japan Cleary, who quarterbacked the Shamrocks in 2012-2014, is tied for seventh all time with 115.
“When Richard was a young kid I knew he was a QB, but I didn’t know we’d be at this point where he’d be breaking records like he did tonight,” said Stallworth’s father, Yuma Catholic Head Coach Rhett Stallworth.
“But what a great accomplishment. And not just throwing two but throwing six.
“I’m proud of him but he could have been getter too at times. That’s the only way you can look at things if you want to get to the next level.”
Richard Stallworth’s six touchdown passes – Johnson; Marquez; 30-yard and seven-yard strikes to Jaxson Jones; and 47 and 36-yard tosses to Darryl Coleman – staked Yuma Catholic a 42-35 lead at 9:03 in the third quarter.
Ironically, however, after Buckeye tied the game at 42-42 with 6:06 remaining in the third quarter, it was a fumble recovery by Stallworth’s little brother, Rocky Stallworth, which the younger Stallworth returned 40 -yards for a touchdown at 2:33 in the third quarter that proved to be the difference.
In the fourth quarter neither team reached the end zone. The only scoring was a Buckeye field goal with 10:58 that drew the Hawks within five.
Richard Stallworth said his team’s defense struggled in the first half but did its job in the second half.
“Offensively we sputtered there at the end and the defense sealed the deal,” said Stallworth.
“We were missing a lot of starters tonight, we had lots of green kids out there, a lot of sophomores on the field. But at this point a win is a win. Now we need to get back to the film and find a way to get better.”
Richard Stallworth finished the night 22-for-38 for 385 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed for 44 yards.
Coleman led the receiver corps with eight catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns.
The win gets the Shamrocks back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season last week at Buckeye-Verrado. Yuma Catholic is now 5-1 overall, 1-0 in region play.
Rams can’t keep up with Chandler Prep
CHANDLER – Antelope High School dropped a 54-28 decision to host Chandler Prep here Friday night.
Abraham Moreno had two rushing touchdowns for the Rams and a touchdown pass to Romilio Silva.
Also for the Rams, now 1-4 in 2A Gila Region play, 2-6 overall, Caleb Martinez returned an interception for a touchdown
Hawks fall to Knights
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Gila Ridge High School lost its fourth game in a row here Friday night after starting the 2022 season 2-0.
The Hawks were shutout by Lake Havasu High School 49-0 in a 4A Skyline Region game.
Gila Ridge is now 2-4 overall, 0-2 in region play.
No other information was submitted.
Kings blanked
PHOENIX – A week after ending a 39-game losing streak on the road, Kofa High School traveled again Friday night. But this time the road wasn’t as friendly as the Kings dropped a 57-0 decision to host Carl Hayden.
Kofa is now 1-5 overall, 0-1 in 4A Copper Sky Region play.
No other information was submitted.
Criminals lasso Broncs
PARKER – Yuma High School wrecked Parker High School’s homecoming celebration here Friday night, and didn’t feel bad about it at all.
The Criminals beat the Broncs 24-13, and in the process evened their record in the 3A West Region at 2-2. Yuma is now 5-3 overall.
“Offensively and defensively we executed all around,” said Yuma Coach Bo Seibel. “Defensive turnovers clinched the game for us.”
The Criminals closed out the win by stopping the Broncs with interceptions by Manny Garcia and Andrew Mosqueda.
Jesus Villapudua opened the scoring with a four-yard run in the first quarter, and scored again in the second quarter on a 12-yard run.
Criminals quarterback Reggie Antone scored on a four-yard at 4:20 in the third quarter and put the game away with a 65-yard scoring strike to Gio Robinson.
Villapudua finished with 112 yards rushing, Antone had 200 yards passing and Robinson had 139 yards receiving.
If there was a downside for the Criminals, it’s the fact that they missed all of their PATs.
Warriors forced to forfeit
MARICOPA – It just wasn’t meant to be for San Pasqual High School this week.
The Warriors’ game on the road at Sequoia Pathway was scheduled for Friday night. But Sequoia had problems securing temporary lighting for its football field and asked that the game be postponed until today.
San Pasqual was happy to oblige, said Coach Manny Sanchez, but then discovered some of his players had obligations they could not get out of, forcing the Warriors to forfeit.