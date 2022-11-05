Gila Ridge High School had the lead three times during its game Friday night against Glendale High School, but just didn’t have it when it counted most – at the end.
A failed two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter led to the Hawks dropping a 42-41 decision to the Cardinals inside Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Gila Ridge had pulled to within one point on a touchdown pass from Steven Navas to Brayden Faber with under two minutes remaining. The Hawks then chose to go for the two-point conversion and the win but Nava’s passing attempt was incomplete.
“There was 1:59 left,” said Gila Ridge Coach Jessica Slaughter, talking about the decision to go for two and not the tie, “and with the way Glendale was able to move the ball down the field and our defense missing key players, I wanted to put up two and end the game right there rather than go into overtime.”
On top of the failed two-point conversion, the Hawks’ ensuing onside kick attempt failed, allowing Glendale to run out the clock.
Gila Ridge had fallen behind 12-0 in the first quarter, came back to lead 14-12 in the second quarter but trailed 18-14 at the half.
The Hawks then retook the lead at the start of the third quarter, 21-18, fell behind 26-18, and then led for the final time 28-26.
Glendale scored again to lead 34-28, and added another score to pull ahead 42-28 before Gila Ridge mounted its comeback.
“Our offense was on fire tonight,” said Slaughter. “We were able to move the ball down the field pretty smoothly. Our ground and air attack were both clicking.”
Running back Michael Galaz had three rushing touchdowns and Navas had three touchdown passes, two of them to Faber. Navas finished the night with 259 yards passing.
“The defense played hard and had some good stops early in the game,” continued Slaughter. “There were a few broken coverages that kept Glendale in it and we couldn’t hold them off.”
Gila Ridge is now 1-4 in 4A Skyline Region play and 3-6 overall.
SURPRISE – Cibola High School took on Shadow Ridge, one of the strongest teams in the 6A West Valley Region, here Friday night and lost a 49-0 decision.
The Raiders entered the game hoping to even their region record but instead are now 1-3, 2-7 overall. Shadow Ridge is now 3-0 in region play, 4-5 overall.
Shadow Ridge got on the scoreboard in the first quarter and added 21 more points in the second quarter to take a 28-0 lead into halftime.
The Stallions then tacked on 14 more points in the third quarter to put the game away.
No other details were made available.
One thing was certain before Friday night’s game at Irv Pallack Field got underway – one of the two teams was going to have its second win of the season before it was all over.
Unfortunately, that was not host Kofa High School, which lost a close 28-21 decision to Phoenix-Maryvale in a 4A Copper Sky Region matchup.
The Kings are now 1-8 overall, 1-4 in region play and have lost four in a row since ending a 39-game losing streak back on Oct. 7.
Maryvale is now 2-2 in region play, 2-7 overall.
No other details were made available.
PEORIA – Yuma Catholic High School, behind another big night from senior quarterback Richard Stallworth, scored 28 first half points and coasted two a 49-8 win over Peoria here Friday night.
The win improved Yuma Catholic’s 4A West Valley record to 3-1. The Shamrocks are now 7-2 overall.
But the win did not please Shamrocks Coach Rhett Stallworth.
“We won but it was sloppy,” said Stallworth. “It was 21-0 in the first quarter and then we just get sloppy, again.
“We have to mature as a team. We are not staying focused. We’re losing focus. That’s the bottom line.
“We are going to stay the course, continue doing what we’ve always done and hope that at some point it clicks. It’s either going to click or we’re going to be out of the playoffs real fast.”
The Shamrocks entered Friday night’s game ranked 10th among all 4A schools and looking at a berth the upcoming state championship playoffs.
“It’s super competitive right now and we’re in a must-win situation next week (at No. 6-ranked Phoenix-St. Mary’s) so we can bump up,” continued Stallworth. “After that there are no gimmies. That first round of 16, there are no gimmes at all.”
Richard Stallworth was 27-of-48 for 387 yards and five touchdowns Friday night, but also had two interceptions.
Stallworth connected with Sir Stokes six times for 107 yards and one touchdown; Jesus Quintana four times for 79 yards and two touchdowns; and Jace Seale five times for 60 yards and touchdown.
Stallworth also rushed for a touchdown, and the Shamrocks’ got a touchdown from linebacker Austin Johnson, who returned an interception 37 yards to put Yuma Catholic up 14-0 at 8:39 in the first quarter.