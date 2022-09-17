Gila Ridge High School came back from an early 6-0 deficit to beat Cibola High School 19-6 Friday night at Raider Field.
The Raiders got on the scoreboard first on an 82-yard run by Isaiah Arriola in the first quarter. It was Cibola’s first touchdown of the season.
In the second quarter Gila Ridge blocked a punt, returning it for a touchdown to tie the score, took the lead for good on the extra point kick and never looked back.
No other details were submitted.
Cibola (0-3) next plays at Kofa on Sept. 23 while Glia Ridge (1-1) plays a Thursday night game at Imperial, Calif., on Sept. 22.
LAKE HAVASU CITY– In a battle of the unbeatens, Yuma Catholic High School took a 28-14 win over Lake Havasu High School here Friday night.
Both teams entered the game 2-0.
Yuma Catholic quarterback Richard Stallworth threw three touchdown passes Friday night – 44 yards to Darryl Coleman, seven yards to Dion Quintana and one yard to Jarred Marquez – but also had four interceptions. Stallworth wound up 17-for-26 for 217 yards.
The Shamrocks’ fourth touchdown came on a 17-yard run by Jace Seale.
After a 7-7 first quarter, the Shamrocks took a 14-7 lead into the locker room at half, led 21-14 after three quarters and scored an insurance TD in the fourth quarter.
“Sloppy, sloppy, sloppy,” said a displeased Yuma Catholic Coach Rhett Stallworth.
“We let the other team hang around too long. It should have been a goose egg.”
Yuma Catholic now has a bye week before facing Cibola at home Sept. 30.
KINGMAN – Yuma High School opened a 21-0 lead in the first half and made it stand up on the way to taking a 34-0 win over Kingman High School here Friday night.
Kingman entered the 3A West game with a 3-0 record, having outscored its opponents 66-34.
“Offense and defense were executing,” said Yuma Coach Bo Seibel. “Defense flew around the ball. It’s always great to take a win on the road.”
Quarterback Reggie Antone and receiver Gio Robinson got the Criminals rolling as Antone hooked up with Robinson on touchdown passes of 90, 21 and 30 yards in the first half.
Antone finished the night 9 of 18 for 266 yards and touchdown passes of 90, 21, 30, 26 and 34 yards.
Robinson had 170 receiving yards, four touchdown catches, and had two interceptions on defense.
Yuma is now 3-2 overall, but more importantly 1-1 in 3A West play.
The Criminals next have a bye week and return to action Sept. 30 at River Valley.
ELOY – Antelope High School interim coach Rocky Jaime said his team was going to be in for a rough game here Friday night, and he was right.
Eloy-Santa Cruz Valley handed the Rams a 53-7 loss in the 2A Gila Region opener for both teams.
Jaime, Antelope’s athletic director, took over the football reins earlier this week when new head coach Doug South abruptly stepped down for “personal and health reasons.”
“It was 19-7 at the half,” said Jaime. “We just ran out of gas.
“Offensively we moved the ball but then penalties would put us in the hole.”
The Rams’ lone touchdown was a pass from Abraham Moreno to Keenen Ragels.
Defensively, Javi Solis had eights solo tackles and one sack.
WINTERHAVEN – The friendly confines of Warrior Field weren’t so friendly for San Pasqual Valley High School on Friday night as the Warriors dropped a 49-6 decision to Gilbert-Arete Prep.
“Bodies were just wearing down causing mental mistakes. But there was much improvement from last week,” said first-year Warriors coach Manny Sanchez.
The game was the 2A Gila Region opener for both teams.
Highlights for the Warriors (1-2) included Isaiah Martinez with an interception, and scoring San Pasqual’s lone touchdown on a pass reception.
Also, Ethan Jackovich had four sacks.