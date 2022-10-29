Yuma Catholic’s Richard Stallworth became the all-time state record holder for career passing yards for a high school quarterback Friday, but it was a three-yard incompletion that ruined the night.
The Shamrocks, after leading 17-0 at halftime, were forced into overtime against long-time rival Phoenix-Northwest Christian, and after the visiting Crusaders scored first to lead 31-24, Yuma Catholic answered with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Stallworth to Sir Stokes.
Instead of choosing to kick the PAT, however, the Shamrocks went for the two-point conversion and the win. But Stallworth’s pass intended again for Stokes, was broken up, giving Northwest Christian a 31-30 win in a crucial 4A West Valley Region showdown.
The loss leaves Yuma Catholic with a 6-2 record overall, and a 2-1 region record, but more importantly it will have an impact on the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 4A rankings that come out Tuesday. The Shamrocks entered Friday night’s game at Ricky Gwynn Stadium ranked seventh and looking at locking down a home game in the first round of the upcoming state playoffs.
But the loss will likely drop the Shamrocks in the rankings, which could result in them having to play on the road instead of at home when the playoffs begin Nov. 18.
“You get a 17-point lead, you should win,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Rhett Stallworth. “But 17 points should have been a 30-point lead.”
The Shamrocks had two touchdown passes and a kickoff return for a touchdown called back for holding penalties.
“We’re fighting more than the other team on the field,” said Stallworth. “It’s ridiculous.
“Plus what we do to ourselves as well. But this is what happens when you have a lot of young people on the field. We’ve got to get better at finishing.”
Richard Stallworth finished the night 27-for-34 for 252 yards passing. He started the night with 10,900 career yards. His total afterward, 11,152 yards, moved him past Spencer Rattler’s mark of 11,083, set during Rattler’s career in 2015-2018 at Pinnacle High School.
Friday night Stallworth threw three touchdown passes, a 28-yard strike to Jace Seale, a 27-yard toss to Jesus Quintana, and the OT touchdown pass to Stokes.
The Shamrocks also got a pick-six from linebacker Rocky Stallworth, which he returned 27 yards.
On the ground, Tayt Ford rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries.
Yuma rocks Chino Valley
Needing a win to improve its chances at a 3A Conference post-season playoff berth, Yuma High School came out and did just that Friday night inside newly dedicated Curley Culp Memorial Stadium at Doan Field.
The Criminals rolled over visiting Chino Valley 52-0.
“It’s a great way to end the year,” said Yuma Coach Bo Seibel. “The boys played a great game. I’m proud of our seniors.
“Tomorrow (today) is going to be a big day for us.”
Seibel was referring to the 3A post-season rankings, which are due to be released today. Yuma, 7-3 overall, 4-2 in the 3A West Region, was ranked 17th heading into Friday night’s game. The top 16 teams make it into the playoffs.
The Criminals are hoping their win will boost them into the top 16.
Criminals quarterback Reggie Antone was 6-for-8 Friday night, good for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He hooked up with Manny Garcia on a 27-yard strike and Andrew Mosqueda on a 12-yard toss.
Yuma also got a two-yard rushing touchdown by by Andrew Ursula; a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Garcia to open the second half; a four-yard scoring run from John Emery; and a 10-yard TD run by Nick Amador.
The Criminals’ Jesus Villapudua rushed for 140 yards on the night to finish the season with 1,124 yards.
Valley Vista stops Cibola
Cibola High School fell behing 20-0 at the half and could not come back, dropping a 34-8 decision to Surprise-Valley Vista Friday night at Raider Field.
“We struggled in our execution early knowing our blocking assignments and using proper technique to execute them,” said Cibola Coach Kasey Koepplin. “We started out slow and when you face a quality opponent doing so causes things to be more of a struggle.
“Offensively we showed that we struggled to get any consistency. We did have some good plays and a few athletes who stood out defensively in Tryston Hall (five tackles) and Gabriel Avila (two sacks). But when a good team has a number of chances and a couple of short fields it is hard to continually keep them out of the end zone.”
Offensively, Isaiah Arriola stood out for the Raiders, with 11 rushes for 61 yards and one touchdown.
“Ultimately we made too many mistakes and didn’t get going early enough to have the outcome be what we were looking for,” said Koepplin.
The Raiders are now 2-6 overall, 1-2 in 6A Desert Southwest Region play.
Gila Ridge wins on the road
GLENDALE – Gila Ridge High School rolled to a 21-8 win over host Deer Valley here Friday night, ending a five-game losing streak.
“This was the most sound game we’ve had on offense so far this season,” said Gila Ridge Coach Jessica Slaughter. “Everyone did their jobs, played solid hard nosed football.
“On defense our guys were locked in. The defensive line plugged gaps and made big plays in the backfield. Our DBs and linebackers played great coverage and came away with the ball on more than one occasion.”
Angel Mendoza had two interceptions for the Hawks, Brayden Faber had one pick and Rayundo Corral had two forced fumbles, recovering one, and Leonard Scaife had one fumble recovery and one sack.
Also, “Junior linebacker Rixon Saragosa had a big hit on Deer Valley’s quarterback late in the game to put a stop to their last drive,” said Slaughter.
“All in all I am very proud of this team and the effort that was put forth tonight. They played hard for each other and as coaches we can’t ask for much more.”
Hawks kicker Michael Galaz finished the night with two field goals, and quarterback Steven Navas threw two touchdown passes to Cole Lancaster.
The win improves the Hawks’ overall record to 3-5. They are now 1-3 in 4A Skyline Region play.
Kofa loses close one
PHOENIX – Kofa High School lost a squeaker here Friday night, falling to host Washington 34-32.
The Kings are now 1-7 overall, 1-3 in 4A Copper Sky Region play.
No other information was reported as of press time.
San Pasqual forfeits
San Pasqual Valley High School’s varsity football team took quite a beating last week, and not just on the scoreboard during a 62-0 loss to Santa Cruz Valley High School.
The Warriors were so beat up they couldn’t field a team for Friday night’s season-ending game on the road at Gilbert Christian Academy and were forced to forfeit.
“We had quite a few injuries last Friday and wouldn’t have enough healthy players for the game this Friday,” said San Pasqual Coach Manny Sanchez.
The forfeit means the Warriors finished the 2022 campaign with a 1-8 record overall, 0-6 in 2A Gila Region play.
But Sanchez, the team’s first-year head coach is not discouraged.
“My first season as head coach was a good one,” said Sanchez on Friday. “After the athletes got that first win (28-0 in the season opener) and getting some experience under their belt makes me excited for next season. Hopefully they understand it’s going to take a lot of work to take that next step as a program.”
Antelope falls to Arete Prep
GILBERT – Antelope High School closed out the 2022 campaign with 22-6 loss loss to Arete Prep Academy here Friday night.
The Rams finished the season 2-7 overall, 1-5 in 2A Gila Region play.
No other information was reported as of press time.