Yuma Catholic baseball and softball grabbed dominant wins in the first round of the 3A state tournament on Tuesday, winning both games within minutes of each other on a sunny afternoon at home.
BASEBALL
Behind a mighty effort from senior Nomar Topete, Yuma Catholic baseball earned its first win of the state tournament against Tanque Verde, taking a 10-1 victory.
Topete threw six and a third innings of one-run baseball, allowing three hits with four walks and nine strikeouts. He also had two hits and an RBI on offense in his final game at home.
“It’s sad that it has to end, but this was a great way to go out,” Topete. “It means everything to me to wear this uniform. A lot of time has gone by fast and I’ll miss it.”
Tanque Verde got its only run of the day off of Topete in the top of the third, an RBI single off the bat of junior Mylo Gallego.
The Shamrocks didn’t let that lead last long.
Playing their brand of aggressive, pressurized baseball, Yuma Catholic exploded for eight runs in the third. One run came across in each of the final two innings.
“We are going to play our brand of baseball and that’s being aggressive,” head coach Judd Thrower said. “We don’t have a ton of guys who hit the ball out of the yard, but being able to hit doubles, move base to base, putting pressure on the other team, that makes all the plays in the game.”
“We attacked the ball when we needed to attack and put the barrel on the ball as well. We kept running and forcing them to make plays. That was the message of the day.”
Freshman Erik Topete led the charge with a 3-for-3 day at the dish with three RBIs, including a two-run double. Senior Anthony Carrillo had a two-run single and two walks. Eight Shamrocks logged at least one runs scored in the win.
The Shamrocks get Pusch Ridge on the road on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. YC lost to the Lions 3-2 on April 21 at Pusch Ridge.
“I told the guys that the win today is kind of like in the NCAA Tournament when you win your first group and you get that out of the way,” Thrower said. “Everyone has been building up to this game and now that we won that and got it out of the way, we can take a deep breath and get back to playing baseball.”
SOFTBALL
Playing against ALA-West Foothills for the third time this season, it’s not an easy task to beat a team three times and such was the case early in the contest on Tuesday. The Shamrocks previously beat the Guardians 17-6 and 8-3 on April 19.
The Guardians logged four consecutive baserunners in the first, bringing in three runs to jump out to an early lead.
“They challenged us early,” YC head coach Byron Lackey said. “They had a good game plan for us and jumped on it. We had to battle back and it tested us because we are young and don’t have a ton of playoff experience, so it was good to get that today.”
Freshman Faith Donley got the Shamrocks going in the first with a dramatic inside-the-park home run to left center, lighting a fuse for YC. Another run came across in the second before a big third inning.
The Shamrocks batted around in the third, scoring five runs, including another inside-the-park home run off the bat of freshman Kodi Leigh.
“Our field is big,” Lackey said. “So we are able to stretch some doubles into triples and some triples into home runs, and that just adds another layer of excitement to the game.”
Sophomore Cherish Trujillo toed the rubber for YC allowing five runs on six hits with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.
YC scored three more runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to win 15-5 via run rule.
Yuma Catholic plays River Valley at the Papago Softball Complex on Friday at 7 p.m.
“Now that we have this first win, we have to start a lot better next time,” Lackey said. “We have to start better than we did today and hopefully this experience will give us confidence and it’ll help us buckle in and play tougher and smarter.”
