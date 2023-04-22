San Luis baseball rode an 11-run first inning to a dominant 21-1 victory on Friday afternoon, taking down Cibola in the penultimate game of the series.

The Sidewinders had 16 hits, capitalizing on four Cibola errors in the victory. Center fielder Ernesto Ochoa was 4-for-4 on the day with five RBI coming on two doubles, he also had three runs scored. Starting pitcher Alejandro Vanegas was also 4-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored, but had two triples.

