San Luis baseball rode an 11-run first inning to a dominant 21-1 victory on Friday afternoon, taking down Cibola in the penultimate game of the series.
The Sidewinders had 16 hits, capitalizing on four Cibola errors in the victory. Center fielder Ernesto Ochoa was 4-for-4 on the day with five RBI coming on two doubles, he also had three runs scored. Starting pitcher Alejandro Vanegas was also 4-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored, but had two triples.
The duo of Ochoa and Vanegas accounted for nearly have of the San Luis runs alone.
With the win, San Luis takes the season series, outscoring Cibola 30-2 through two games. The final game of the season for both teams will be played on Monday at San Luis.
Antelope baseball got back to its winning ways on Friday, taking down Fort Thomas 7-1 and 4-0 in the doubleheader.
Erwin Rodriguez started the first game for Antelope, striking out 12 batters, while also going 2-for-3 at the plate with a double and RBI. Two other Rams were 2-for-3 in the win.
In the second gmae, Able Nunez struck out 11, while Isidro Medina and Rodriguez each went 2-for-3 with an RBI apiece.
A doubleheader against Palo Verde to close out the season awaits on Monday.
Rams score 40 runs across doubleheader
Antelope softball finished out its season on a high note, taking both games of a doubleheader against Fort Thomas.
In game one, Antelope won 24-13. Pitcher Marissa Carrillo was 4-for-4 in the win with a grand slam. Alaina Jaime went 4-for-5 at the dish with two RBIs and four stolen bases.
In game two, the Rams won 16-6, with Yareli Manriquez earning the win with nine strikeouts to boot. Jaime went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, Karyme Arana was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Jocelyn Guillen was 3-for-4, hitting a walkoff triple to score Manriquez to enforce the run-rule win.
Antelope awaits seeding in the playoffs as a potential host.