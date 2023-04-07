Senior Justin Bouts and junior Damian Cabrera willed the Yuma High Criminals past Greenway on Thursday night, taking a 2-1 victory with just two hits for either side in a contest where every little detail mattered.
Greenway struck first in the third inning, etching a run across after a walked batter stole second, a play which resulted in several Yuma defensive miscues, allowing the run to score.
Yuma High quickly responded in the fourth, as sophomore Jamie Ruelas drew a walk and scored on an RBI double off the bat of Bouts. In the fifth, Cabrera drew a bases-loaded walk for an RBI, giving the Crims the lead.
After three straight games with double-digit hits, it was a bit of a change for the Criminals, but one that head coach Nick Johnson said his team found a way to handle.
“Yeah, it was a very different game than our recent ones, but they did a good job managing it, managing their emotions,” Johnson said. “At any level where you only have two hits, there is going to be frustration. We just focused on not giving it away with mistakes and making the proper adjustments.”
“They knew the importance of what we were doing, especially in a region game and found a way to get the win.”
It also helped that Bouts looked like a high school rendition of Gerrit Cole, gaining velocity as the innings passed by. Bouts tossed a seven inning complete game, giving up two hits, one run, two walks and struck out eight demons.
“He was just a horse for us today,” Johnson said. “He gets progressively stronger as his appearance goes on. In the late innings he was pumping the velocity and going after guys. He was in command the whole time.”
The Criminals play again next Tuesday, the second game of the series against Greenway.