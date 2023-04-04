Yuma High baseball took another loss in a close contest on Monday evening at Deer Valley, losing 5-4 on a walkoff in the bottom of the seventh.
It’s been a theme for the Criminals to drop close games, as Deer Valley took advantage of three Yuma errors, ultimately paving the way to victory.
“It was a quality, back and forth baseball game,” Yuma head coach Nick Johnson said. “A lack of execution is a going to lose more baseball games than anything else, and even though we played a great game overall, those small errors can add up and make a difference, which happened today.”
Yuma High had 15 hits to Deer Valley’s eight, including a 3-for-4 day from junior Damian Cabrera, who also pitched for the Criminals, tossing six innings in which he gave up four hits, four runs with two earned, a pair of walks and seven strikeouts.
Freshman Maxton Weaver carried the offensive load for the Skyhawks, going 2-for-3 with three RBI in the contest.
The Criminals left 10 runners on base across the stretch, including two potentially game-changing runs in the top of the seventh in scoring position.
The Crims play Moon Valley and Greenway on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Early offense pushes Hawks past Raiders
Gila Ridge rode a seven-run first inning to victory over Cibola, ultimately grabbing a 12-4 win at Cibola on Monday afternoon.
Sophomore Luke Foppe went 4-for-5 at the plate for Gila Ridge with one RBI. Senior Aiden Schmidgall was 3-for-5, while junior Caleb Rosado threw six innings of four-run ball, permitting three walks with five strikeouts.
The two sides play again on Tuesday, this time at Gila Ridge.
Kings overpower Cardinals
Kofa baseball powered to a 19-7 win over Glendale on Monday afternoon, its second straight win over the region opponent, a series in which they outscored Glendale 34-7.
Sophomore Daniel Zazueta was 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Sophomore Fabian Burgos also had three runs in a 2-for-5 day at the plate. Senior David Salas came in to pitch in the fourth, throwing three innings of one-hit relief, striking out seven.
Kofa plays Washington at home after spring break.