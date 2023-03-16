Yuma High baseball dropped both games of its doubleheader on Wednesday, losing to Sunnyside 13-3 and Blanchard (OK) 9-0, as errors and unearned runs foiled the Crims’ chances.

“It’s hard to win baseball games when you’re giving up earned runs and committing the errors we made,” Yuma head coach Nick Johnson said. “It’s a step back mentally for us and it’s all started in the first inning which has been the catalyst for our opponents.”

