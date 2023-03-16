Yuma High baseball dropped both games of its doubleheader on Wednesday, losing to Sunnyside 13-3 and Blanchard (OK) 9-0, as errors and unearned runs foiled the Crims’ chances.
“It’s hard to win baseball games when you’re giving up earned runs and committing the errors we made,” Yuma head coach Nick Johnson said. “It’s a step back mentally for us and it’s all started in the first inning which has been the catalyst for our opponents.”
Sunnyside opened up with five runs through the first two innings, quickly putting the Crims in a 5-0 hole it would not climb out of. Senior Justin Bouts was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a double, but his effort was futile in the contest. Bouts gave up 10 hits for eight runs, five earned, with six walks and six strikeouts in five innings of work. Overall, nine Sunnyside’s 13 were earned runs.
Much of the same came against Blanchard, as the Lions jumped out to a 3-0 lead against junior Damian Cabrera. Over his four-inning appearance, Cabrera gave up seven runs, but surprisingly all of them were unearned. Yuma once again committed four errors in the loss.
“You go to these tournaments to see elite talent, so while it may not be what we wanted, it’s not something to sell the farm over,” Johnson said. “It’s nothing other than that we are doing a little bit of soul-searching... We are just happy to be learning and playing high-quality baseball teams.”
Yuma High gets Deer Valley on the road next Tuesday.
Gila Ridge boys and girls tennis beat Cibola on Wednesday afternoon, as both teams won 9-0.
Sophomore No. 3 Faith Vorhees won her match with two 6-0 victories, while all three doubles pairings won 8-1.
Senior No. 2 Elend Hudson was the only member of the boys team to win with a pair of 6-0 victories. The doubles pairings of Seniors No. 1 Andrew Tams and No. 3 Shawn Garner, as well as Hudson and sophomore No. 4 Aeden Hudson won their matches 8-0 outright.
The Hawks face the Kofa Kings next Tuesday.