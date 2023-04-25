Yuma High baseball had a historic season in 2023, but not all stories have a happy ending. The Criminals lost their final game of the season 4-3 via walkoff at the hands of Shadow Mountain on Monday evening. It was Yuma’s third loss in extra innings and ninth overall contest which finished as a one-run game.

“It’s a disappointing way to end,” head coach Nick Johnson said. “But I’m so proud of the things we accomplished this year. It was a special group, a special, successful year and we all had a lot of fun.”

