Yuma High baseball had a historic season in 2023, but not all stories have a happy ending. The Criminals lost their final game of the season 4-3 via walkoff at the hands of Shadow Mountain on Monday evening. It was Yuma’s third loss in extra innings and ninth overall contest which finished as a one-run game.
“It’s a disappointing way to end,” head coach Nick Johnson said. “But I’m so proud of the things we accomplished this year. It was a special group, a special, successful year and we all had a lot of fun.”
Junior Damian Cabrera and sophomore Devin Aguirrebarrena each had three hits in the loss, with Aguirrebarrena contributing an RBI. Senior Justin Bouts laced an RBI double in his final game in navy and white.
Cabrera threw five innings, allowing three runs to cross on two hits with just one run earned. He walked two and struck out four. The Criminal defense committed two errors.
Yuma High finishes the season with a record of 14-12 and a second place finish in the 4A Skyline Region at 6-4. They won more games than any Criminal team since the 2011 season.
Shamrocks finish with perfect region record
Yuma Catholic baseball beat Kingman 12-0 on the road on Monday afternoon, finishing its season with a perfect region record of 10-0 and overall record of 20-5.
The Shamrocks rode a complete game shutout and one-hitter from senior Nomar Topete on the bump. They await a playoff spot at No. 5 in 3A in Arizona.
Sidewinders sweep Raiders on the season
San Luis baseball played a hotly-contested season finale against Cibola on Monday, edging out the Raiders 5-3 in the most competitive display between the two teams this season.
San Luis struck first with three in the first inning, before Cibola tied it in the third. In the sixth and seventh, San Luis stretched a lead which they would hold for the remainder of the contest.
For San Luis, senior Javier Rochin and sophomore Jesus Buzani each went 2-for-4 at the plate, with Rochin logging an RBI double.
Sophomore Elijah Craig was the only Raider that recorded multiple hits. Junior Andrugh Yee had a two-RBI double in the third inning.
On the bump, freshman Juan Pablo Chavez tossed four innings in relief of starter, sophomore Zaid Cardenas, who allowed the runs to cross in the third. Chavez struck out five and did not let a single Raider reach base.
Cibola finishes the season at 4-13 with a 2-4 region record. San Luis went 16-5-1 and 6-0 in region play, putting the Sidewinders in playoff contention.