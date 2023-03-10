After two consecutive losses to Yuma County teams in close contests, Yuma High baseball finally got back in the win column on Thursday night, taking down fellow 4A opponent Mohave 5-0 at home.

“In both of those games we were knocking and just couldn’t scratch a win out,” Yuma head coach Nick Johnson said. “Tonight we finally got it done and it feels good.”

