After two consecutive losses to Yuma County teams in close contests, Yuma High baseball finally got back in the win column on Thursday night, taking down fellow 4A opponent Mohave 5-0 at home.
“In both of those games we were knocking and just couldn’t scratch a win out,” Yuma head coach Nick Johnson said. “Tonight we finally got it done and it feels good.”
Junior righty Damian Cabrera got it done on both ends for the Crims, throwing a complete game shutout with just two hits, two walks and nine strikeouts, while also going two-for-three at the plate with a double, run scored and RBI.
Sophomore shortstop Eli Lujan also had a two-for-three day with the same line as Cabrera – two hits, one run scored, a double and RBI.
The Criminals head to Tucson for the Lancer Baseball Classic, a tournament with teams from all over the country.
“We are excited to get some work in and see where we stand against some very talented teams,” Johnson added. “These are some of the games you look forward to during the regular season.”
Antelope comeback falls short
Down 6-2, Antelope baseball attempted to put together a four-run comeback against Mayer, but fell just short, losing to the Wildcats 6-5 at home.
Junior Abel Nunez took the loss for the Rams. Senior first baseman Rigo Marquez was one-for-three from the dish with a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh, two of the four runs scored in that frame. Sophomore infielder Michael Hernandez was three-for-three with a double and RBI as well.
The Rams play 1A West No. 1 seed Bagdad at home next Friday.