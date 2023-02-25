With spring sports kicking off this week, perhaps no team has gotten off to a better start than Yuma High baseball, going a perfect 3-0 across its first trio of games to open the 2023 season.
Better yet, the Crims have won all three of their games with electric offense, scoring 11 runs in each of their three wins.
Friday’s victory was perhaps the best of the three, bouncing back from a 14-1 loss to Flowing Wells High School last year for an 11-4 redemption win.
Junior lefty Edgar Castro took the hill for the Criminals, tossing five innings, allowing just four runs (three earned) on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
“He just went out there and competed,” Yuma head coach Nick Johnson said of Castro. “Most of the hits he gave up were infield singles and they just found the right holes... He kept them off balance which was awesome.”
In the box, the Criminals continued to carry over their success from two 11-run wins on Thursday night, finding production up and down the order, with five players recording hits. Senior infielder Justin Bouts, hot off 2-for-5 and 2-for-3 performances on Thursday, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
The real standout was junior catcher Damian Cabrera, who went 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
Yuma High gets Ironwood Ridge in the final game of their opening tournament tomorrow.
“I’m just so happy with where everyone is at right now,” Johnson said. “The guys are hungry and they’re all just so into it. The lineup up and down the order is doing so well, the pitching too. Even the guys in the dugout are very into it and that’s a great sign for us early.
Following two losses on Thursday to open its season against Pinnacle (6-3) and Willow Canyon (10-1), Cibola softball got in the win column on Friday, taking down Highland 8-5 at the Lion Country Classic hosted by Red Mountain.
The Raiders came out of the gate quick, propelled by an RBI single by junior catcher Alana McDonell. Later in the inning, senior starting pitcher Maleia Padilla smacked a two-run shot to give Cibola a three-run lead.
Highland struck back against Padilla over the next three innings, tying the game at three runs apiece in the bottom of the third. The Raiders pounced on another opportunity in the fourth, scoring four runs, three of them on a three-run shot over the fence off the bat of senior Stephanie Cortazar, who oddly enough was the other pitcher for the Raiders in relief of Padilla.
The Raiders held off the Hawks in the final frames scoring one more in the fifth for an 8-6 win in which both Raiders’ pitchers delivered five of the eight runs on offense in a two-way showcase.
“We needed that,” Cibola head coach Shelly Baumann said. “After taking those two losses on Thursday we played well. We played good defense and those home runs really helped us out. We did a nice job to keep chipping away and stay out in front.
Cibola plays Queen Creek in the final game of the tournament on Saturday morning.