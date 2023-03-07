Following a nine-inning loss to the Kofa Kings on Friday night, Yuma High baseball suffered a second straight extra-inning loss on Monday evening at the hands of the Cibola Raiders, despite a seven-inning no-hitter by senior Justin Bouts, as the Crims lost 2-0 at home.
“It’s one of those games where you look at the box score and you just wonder what went wrong,” Yuma High head coach Nick Johnson said. “We are playing great baseball, we are just having a tough time in close games.”
Across 105 pitches in seven innings of ball, Bouts gave up seven walks and five strikeouts. Despite averaging a walk per inning, the Crims starter navigated each frame well with help from his defense, not allowing a single hit across the duration of his appearance.
In the box, the Crims struggled. Yuma High hitters struck out 11 times with all but one Crim starter striking out at least once, leaving Bouts with no run support.
“It’s tough when you have a guy out there absolutely dealing and keeping you in the game but you can’t get any help for him,” Johnson said. “(Bouts) didn’t let anything get to him, neither did our defense. We made some great quality plays and stayed mentally strong. (Cibola) just got some hits late.”
Junior Rafa Aceves filled in for Bouts in the eighth and quickly induced a groundout, before walking the next batter he faced. With two outs, freshman catcher Rodrigo Orozco Araiza singled to left field to put runners at first and second. Junior center fielder/closer Saul Benitez was the difference, roping a double down the right field line to score two.
With just two total hits on the afternoon, the Crims could not respond in the bottom half of the eighth.
Benitez struck out every hitter he faced with five K’s through an inning and two-thirds to close out the contest. Junior starter Andrugh Yee gave up one hit with a pair of walks and six strikeouts through four and two-thirds innings of work.
Despite the close losses, Johnson still believes firmly in his squad, hoping the close battles he gave to 5A Kofa and 6A Cibola will pay off against fellow 4A competition.
“We are playing high quality baseball against high quality baseball teams,” Johnson said. “These are games where we are playing up in divisions and they will pay dividends later on.”
Yuma High plays 4A opponent Mohave at home on Thursday.
Gila Ridge baseball played a tightly contested game against Pinnacle at home on Monday night, resulting in a 2-2 tie after 10 innings of play which was called due to darkness.
Junior starter Caleb Rosado started on the bump for the Hawks, tossing six innings of two-run baseball with three hits, four walks and seven strikeouts.
“Caleb did an amazing job for us on the mound, hat’s off to him” Gila Ridge head coach James Kuzniak said. “He gave us a great start and kept the big hitters for Pinnacle off-balance.”
After falling behind 2-0, Gila Ridge caught back up in the bottom of the seventh with its backs against the wall after a game-tying double off the bat of junior catcher Robby Dominguez, who went 2-for-4 on the evening.
Senior Keaton Young kept the game tied across the next four innings despite allowing four hits. He allowed one walk and struck out four.
“Keaton showed some serious guts tonight,” Kuzniak added. “He did a great job coming in huge pressure situations and keeping Pinnacle at bay.”
“Overall I’m proud of the way we played against a perennial playoff team in Pinnacle.”
Gila Ridge plays Maricopa on the road on Wednesday.