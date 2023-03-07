Following a nine-inning loss to the Kofa Kings on Friday night, Yuma High baseball suffered a second straight extra-inning loss on Monday evening at the hands of the Cibola Raiders, despite a seven-inning no-hitter by senior Justin Bouts, as the Crims lost 2-0 at home.

“It’s one of those games where you look at the box score and you just wonder what went wrong,” Yuma High head coach Nick Johnson said. “We are playing great baseball, we are just having a tough time in close games.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you