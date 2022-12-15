Boys Soccer
Kofa vs. Gila Ridge
Following a 1-0 loss to Cibola on Tuesday, the Kofa varsity boys soccer team was eager to get back in the win column. Preaching physicality and intensity, Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander went back to the drawing board, shifting his lineup to challenge another formidable Yuma County opponent, Gila Ridge.
The Kings were rewarded a 1-0 victory for their hard work and Nicewander’s gamesmanship, moving their record to 6-1 on the season.
“Guys did the little things right tonight,” head coach Jamie Nicewander said. “Touching the ball one-two as much as possible, moving quickly off the ball, getting back in the line of defense. We changed the dynamics up a little bit and it really made a big difference.”
Kofa’s productivity began at the back with its defense, which proved to hold fast against a Gila Ridge squad that has scored seven more goals than it has allowed through five games.
“We dominated play,” Nicewander added. “(Gila Ridge) had very few shots on our frame. It was a good team effort. Our back line pitched a shutout and really locked it down. They did a great job getting to the ball and cleared it with sufficient space to win another ball and keep going up the field.”
Building up from the defensive play, Kofa found many chances on offense, fighting into the box on numerous occasions, but the team’s efforts always seemed to just fall short.
“For a while it was like a shooting gallery,” Nicewander chuckled. “We just couldn’t put one in the back of the net.”
Eventually, something had to give, as a the inevitable opportunity was awarded to the Kings after a hard foul in the box, setting up a penalty kick for junior midfielder Nolan Garcia, who put the ball away with ease.
“He’s a tremendous set piece taker,” Nicewander said of Garcia. “He’s incredibly reliable in set pieces and has really quick feet. He really deserved it.”
The Kings will take some time off for the holiday break before heading to California for the SoCal Classic, where their games begin on Dec. 27. Gila Ridge will head to the Red Mountain Classic in Chandler, with the Hawks beginning play on Dec. 28.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hawks remain undefeated against Kings
The Gila Ridge Hawks girls varsity soccer team defeated the Kofa Kings on Thursday evening at Kofa 2-1, remaining undefeated in 2022. Gila Ridge is now 5-0 in non-tournament play, but conceded their first goal of the season in the 2-1 loss after 38 unanswered scores through its first four game. The goal that broke the streak was scored by Kofa freshman forward Arlene Meza in a late comeback attempt by the Kings after Gila Ridge jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first half. Kofa’s effort was futile though, as it took its first loss of the season after an 8-0 win over Yuma High on Dec. 6. Both teams do not play again until after winter break, with Gila Ridge set to face Southwest (El Centro, Calif.) on Jan. 5 and Kofa with San Luis at home on Jan. 6.
Cibola ties season-high in goals
Cibola varsity girls soccer defeated visitors Carl Hayden in explosive fashion on Thursday night, winning 8-0 at Raider Field. Senior midfielder Itzel Meza shined for the Raiders with a hat trick and an assist, while freshman midfielder Lailah Solomon added two goals of her own. Junior midfielder Anyrah Murrieta, freshman forward Angelina Moreno and junior forward Yariana Valle each scored one goal apiece. Sophomore midfielder Lillian Kamm dished the ball all over the pitch with a trio of assists.
It was a resilient win for the Raiders, and a well-deserved notch back in the win column, their first since the Nov. 29 season opener against Yuma High.
”I’m proud of how my girls on came back after two back-to-back losses,” head coach Andres Preciado said. “They believed tonight they could perform and get the job and accomplished that. It was a great team win.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kofa dominates San Luis
Kofa varsity boys basketball notched another early win on the 2022 season on Thursday night, dominating San Luis 66-14 at home. Junior Emmanuel Ramirez had a memorable night on Thursday, scoring 10 points in the blowout win, his best performance of the season. Kofa moves to 5-1 on the season with a matchup against the winless Youngker Roughriders at home looming on Friday night.
“This group has put in a tremendous amount of work in the offseason over the past two years,” Kofa head coach Jeff Frazine said. “Their success is the fruit of their dedication to improvement.”
On the other side, San Luis fell to 1-6, its third consecutive loss. The Sidewinders face off with Antelope Union on the road on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kings snap losing streak against Sidewinders
Kofa varsity girls basketball cruised past San Luis 33-18 on Thursday night at home, snapping a four-game losing streak to record their second win of the season. The Kings were powered by a strong performance from sophomore guard Amani Montiel, who filled the stat sheet with 14 points, three assists and six steals. Junior forward/center Natalia Skladanowska added eight points and five rebounds to support the Kings’ win. The Kings move to 2-5 on the season, while San Luis falls to 0-6, yet to win a game this season. Kofa will head to Bullhead City to participate in the Holiday Shootout Tournament, beginning its games Dec. 20. San Luis will face Antelope Union at home on Friday.