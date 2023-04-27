Four Yuma County teams made it as far as the Play-In Round of the AIA State Championships, and all would not advance, as San Luis baseball, Cibola softball, Kofa softball and Gila Ridge softball were defeated on Wednesday afternoon. All games took place on the road.
Gila Ridge put up a solid fight against Sunnyslope, taking the lead in the fifth inning. However, the Hawks gave up a three-run seventh, sending them back west empty-handed. Lilyana Price was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kara Espino was 2-for-4 with and RBI double. The Hawks committed five errors and only two of Sunnyslope’s six runs were earned.