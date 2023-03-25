On Thursday night, Yuma Catholic sophomore pitcher achieved an incredible feat, throwing a five-inning no-hitter in YC’s 10-0 win over Sabino at home.
Fox struck out six batters, permitting just two walks, across his appearance, as the Shamrocks’ offense lit up for 10 runs. Three players recorded at least two hits, with sophmore Ivan Guzman leading the charge in a 3-for-4 day at the plate, contributing four RBI.
The win moves Yuma Catholic to 11-3 on the young season with the win, with three mid-week games on the slate for next week.
Hawks drop contest to Tigers
Gila Ridge baseball fell to Gilbert 15-3 on the road on Thursday.
Keaton Young notched his second home run in as many days on Thursday, a solo shot and his only hit on a 1-for-3 day at the plate. Elsewhere on offense, Aiden Schmidgall recorded a triple and Luke Foppe had two hits and an RBI.
Gila Ridge plays a doubleheader on Saturday against Westwood and Skyline.
Gila Ridge softball dropped its second consecutive contest on Thursday night, falling to Gilbert 7-4.
Kara Espino led offensively in a 3-for-4 day at the plate, scoring a run. Isabella Beltran, Addison Duke, and Aimee Cisneros each had two hits in the loss.
Violet Silva threw five and a third innings in the loss, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, walking four and striking out one. Malina Peterson closed out the contest, walking two batters before grabbing the last two outs.
Gila Ridge plays at Dobson on Monday.
Gila Ridge girls tennis added another win to its undefeated season on Thursday taking down San Luis 9-0. No. 1 Lilly Moreland was the standout with two 6-0 wins in her match.
The Hawks will compete at this weekend’s Crim Smash.