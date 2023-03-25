On Thursday night, Yuma Catholic sophomore pitcher achieved an incredible feat, throwing a five-inning no-hitter in YC’s 10-0 win over Sabino at home.

Fox struck out six batters, permitting just two walks, across his appearance, as the Shamrocks’ offense lit up for 10 runs. Three players recorded at least two hits, with sophmore Ivan Guzman leading the charge in a 3-for-4 day at the plate, contributing four RBI.

