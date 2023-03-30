Yuma Catholic sophomore pitcher Mickey Fox has had a pretty incredible week. Last Thursday, Fox threw a five-inning complete game shutout in a 10-0 home win over Sabino.

On Wednesday evening, the sophomore continued to dominated, throwing another five-inning complete game no-hitter, this time against Tonopah Valley on the road in a 12-0 win.

