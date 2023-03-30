Yuma Catholic sophomore pitcher Mickey Fox has had a pretty incredible week. Last Thursday, Fox threw a five-inning complete game shutout in a 10-0 home win over Sabino.
On Wednesday evening, the sophomore continued to dominated, throwing another five-inning complete game no-hitter, this time against Tonopah Valley on the road in a 12-0 win.
“Mickey has legitimate shut down stuff,” YC head coach Judd Thrower said. “In the last couple (games), he has been on. He’s been throwing an above average fastball and he’s gotten over with his other pitches – his curveball and his changeup – which makes him really tough to hit.”
“He’s in a good rhythm and got some help from his defense tonight like any no-hitter, but he’s been dominant on the mound.
He’s also gotten some help from the Shamrocks offense.
Over the past three games, Yuma Catholic has scored 33 runs and conceded zero, a testament to their hard work and aggressive style of play.
“Our team is quick and young and we play fast and hard,” Thrower said. “We have that go after it attitude, we don’t quit and we keep coming at you, which is what we plan to do for the rest of the season.”
YC hits the road to play Odyssey on Thursday.
Gila Ridge girls tennis coach Travis Bogart earned his 100th career team win on Wednesday night against Rincon/University, as the Hawks narrowly won 5-4.
Sophomore No. 3 Faith Vorhees and junior No. 6 Rachel Garner clutched up in the singles, the only winners for the Hawks in that regard, as senior No. 1 Lilly Moreland was upset for her first loss of the season.
The Hawks bounced back down 4-2 in the doubles matches with Vorhees and junior No. 2 Sarah Emmons, as well as Moreland and sophomore No. 4 Rei Jimenez, both winning 8-6.
The Hawks remain undefeated and will face Cibola on Thursday.