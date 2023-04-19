Gila Ridge rode a complete game shutout from junior Caleb Rosado to a 7-0 win over Kofa on Tuesday afternoon at home, winning the only game that will be played between the two teams this season.

Rosado was stellar on the bump for the Hawks, striking out nine Kings with just two hits allowed, while navigating a trio of walks, throwing a 101-pitch complete game.

