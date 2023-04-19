Gila Ridge rode a complete game shutout from junior Caleb Rosado to a 7-0 win over Kofa on Tuesday afternoon at home, winning the only game that will be played between the two teams this season.
Rosado was stellar on the bump for the Hawks, striking out nine Kings with just two hits allowed, while navigating a trio of walks, throwing a 101-pitch complete game.
“This is a big rivalry game for us every year,” Gila Ridge coach James Kuzniak said. “Our guys really answered the bell from the jump.”
Kofa also came ready to play, putting the first two batters of the game aboard via walk and hit-by-pitch. However, Rosado buckled down and struck out the next six hitters he faced consecutively. In the third, Rosado pitched around a two-out double, grabbing a K for the final out of the frame.
“He’s been our best pitcher this year,” Kuzniak added. “He has routinely kept us in games and after some tough losses, it was really rewarding to see him go out and pitch a complete game gem like this one.”
Rosado also contributed offensively, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Sophomore Luke Foppe was 3-for-3 at the dish, recording a single, double and triple, just short of a home run for the cycle. Sophomore Jack Scanlan was the other multi-hit Hawk, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a triple.
Gila Ridge finishes out its season against Dobson at home on Saturday.
Raiders bring the pain, beat Sidewinders by 15
Cibola softball defeated San Luis 17-2 on Tuesday, riding two four-run innings and an eight-run seventh to victory.
Senior Miranda Salcido hit a grand slam in the win. Senior Illianna Cordova was 4-for-5 at the plate with an RBI. Junior Laisha Ibarra had three RBIs.
Junior Stephanie Cortazar threw a five-hit complete game, striking out 10.
Cibola plays at Queen Creek on Wednesday.
Topete throws Senior Day no-hitter
Senior Nomar Topete had quite the celebration for his senior day on Monday, throwing a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Odyssey Institute.
“He pitched really well,” head coach Judd Thrower said. “He commanded the zone and for a guy to control his emotions that well on senior night against a state playoff team, that’s a very impressive outing.”
Topete’s nine-strikeout no-hitter was nearly a perfect game, but one walk undid the still impressive effort.
With the win, YC secured a region title. The Shamrocks play Imperial on Wednesday.
Yuma High gets back at Thunderbird
Yuma high baseball bounced back from a tough 11-0 loss on Friday in which it lost to region No. 1 Thunderbird, by beating the Titans on the road 4-2.
“We just got punched in the mouth on Friday,” head coach Nick Johnson said. “We played very good, fundamental baseball to get back at it today.”
The Crims rode the performance of junior Damian Cabrera to victory, as he tossed a five-hit complete game with 11 strikeouts.
“He went out there and was near-perfect for us,” Johnson said of his pitcher. “He gave up two in the first but was lights-out the rest of the way and that really got the guys fired up.”
No Criminal hitter recorded more than one hit on Monday, but seven out of nine starters each recorded a hit, with Cabrera of all players doing the most damage, recording a two-RBI single.
Yuma plays Kofa at home on Wednesday afternoon. The two sides played a nine-inning shootout the last time they faced on March 9.