Gila Ridge baseball dropped one of its closest games of the young season on Wednesday night at Maricopa High School, falling to the Rams 2-1.
Leading the charge for Gila Ridge was senior pitcher Aiden Schmidgall, who tossed a complete game allowing just two hits, one earned run and six strikeouts.
The Hawks got on the board first, with hits from senior Keaton Young and junior Caleb Rosado, one of which was brought in off the bat of Schmidgall.
Maricopa tied the contest in the fourth, an RBI off the bat of junior Cody Gallardo. In Schmidgall’s next at-bat, the senior putting on a two-way performance nearly drove one over the fence, but the ball bounced off the top and stayed in play for a double.
Gallardo brought home the go-ahead run with his second hit of the game in the sixth inning, an unearned mark against Schmidgall.
This marks back-to-back games for the Hawks which have been decided by a run or less after a 10-inning tie against Pinnacle that was called due to darkness.
“This was another exciting one for us,” Gila Ridge head coach James Kuzniak said. “Both teams were lights out on defense and both pitchers were on their game.”
“It’s a shame that we came out in the losing end tonight but that’s baseball. Our guys are continuing to play hard. One of these days the ball will bounce our way and we will get the victory and I feel like once that happens, we can go on a serious run.”
Gila Ridge gets Shadow Right at home on Friday.
Kofa dropped its first game of the Perfect Game West Coast Showdown against Oaks Christian (CA) on Wednesday afternoon, losing 5-1.
Sophomore Sebastian Mendoza started for the Kings, tossing four and a third innings of three-hit, two run baseball with two earned runs, a pair of walks and four strikeouts.
Freshman Pablo Hernandez finished the contest out with two and two thirds innings of work in which he allowed two hits, three runs, one earned, as well as a walk and strikeout.
Kofa only recorded two hits on the contest – one from freshman Julio Reina and the other from junior Nathan Roldan.
Kofa plays Bonita (CA) on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.