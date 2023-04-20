Gila Ridge softball dropped its season finale on the road on Wednesday night, falling to Shadow Ridge 11-3.
Despite the loss, right fielder Kara Espino had a tremendous day at the plate, going 5-for-5 in the loss with an RBI. Her corner outfield partner Alyssa Campa was right behind her in production, going 3-for-4 with and RBI as well.
Pitcher Violet Silva threw a complete game in the loss, holding the Stallions to four runs in the fifth innings before the damage became insurmountable.
At 10-8, the Hawks have a chance at making the playoffs with more information to come.
Cibola softball fell on Wednesday afternoon at Queen Creek 12-7, despite outhitting the Bulldogs.
The Raiders fell behind early, allowing 10 runs across the first three innings, with three errors in the game proving costly against the Cibola effort.
Starting pitcher Miranda Salcido did her best to make up for eight earned runs on the afternoon with a 3-for-5 day at the plate, resulting in one RBI. First baseman Misha Mathews also had three hits, including a home run good for two RBIs.
The Raiders had two two-run innings in the third and fourth, as well as a three-run seventh, but it did not result in enough for a Cibola win.
Cibola plays at Desert Vista on Thursday.