Gila Ridge softball dropped its season finale on the road on Wednesday night, falling to Shadow Ridge 11-3.

Despite the loss, right fielder Kara Espino had a tremendous day at the plate, going 5-for-5 in the loss with an RBI. Her corner outfield partner Alyssa Campa was right behind her in production, going 3-for-4 with and RBI as well.

