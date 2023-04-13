Gila Ridge girls tennis suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday afternoon, falling to an upset-pulling Basha team 6-3 on the road.
Sophomore No. 3 Faith Vorhees was the only Hawk player to win a singles match, winning 7-5 and 6-0. Senior No. 1 Lilly Moreland lost just her second singles match all season, losing to sophomore No. 1 Mica Anchodo.
Junior No. 4 Kaylee Hutchins was the only Gila Ridge player to take her opponent to three sets, ultimately losing to senior No. 4 Ava Johnson.
Moreland and sophomore No. 4 Rei Jimenez won their doubles match, as well as Hutches and junior No. 6 Rachel Garner, but it was too little, too late for the Hawks.
Gila Ridge looks to get its wining mojo back on Thursday against region opponent San Luis, who it beat 9-0 on March 23.
Cibola drops late-inning affair to Mesa Mountain View
Cibola softball lost an 11-inning showdown with Mesa Mountain View on Thursday, falling 5-4 in extras.
The Raiders struck first with two runs across the first three innings, only for the Toros to get runs back in the fifth and seventh, tying the contest up. In the eighth and ninth, both teams scored one run each to keep the game deadlocked, with no runs crossing in the 10th.
Cibola had the winning run in scoring position, but came up short, allowing the winning run to cross the 11th.
“The takeaway is that we fought and fought,” Cibola head coach Shelly Baumann said. “It was a really tough one but we fought as hard as we could and showed a lot of heart and for that, I’m proud.”
Junior pitcher Stephanie Cortazar put on a show in the circle, only allowing seven hits and two runs with one earned, as well as two walks and a trio iof strikeouts. The Raiders had four errors. Juniors Alana McDonnell and Laisha Ibarra each had two hits.
Cibola gets Kofa on Thursday afternoon.