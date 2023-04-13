Gila Ridge girls tennis suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday afternoon, falling to an upset-pulling Basha team 6-3 on the road.

Sophomore No. 3 Faith Vorhees was the only Hawk player to win a singles match, winning 7-5 and 6-0. Senior No. 1 Lilly Moreland lost just her second singles match all season, losing to sophomore No. 1 Mica Anchodo.

