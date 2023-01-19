For first-year Gila Ridge head coach Andre Simmons and his Hawks boys basketball team, the 2022-23 season has been a daunting challenge. At 2-10, the Hawks had only squeaked by for wins over San Luis and Alhambra before a matchup with local 5A Kofa loomed on Wednesday evening.
A graduate of Kofa, Simmons made sure his squad was eager and ready for the challenge at Rillos Gymnasium and in their majestic powder blue uniforms, they delivered, upsetting Kofa 56-45 on the road.
“It’s the highlight win of our season,” Simmons said. “We’ve been growing a lot, learning and progressing, and this seemed to be the culmination of our work thus far. We finally put together a full game tonight and it showed.”
“It’s our first win in the City of Yuma and (Kofa) is where I played basketball, so that just makes this win that much better.”
From the onset, Gila Ridge had the edge, jumping out to an 11-6 lead by the end of a furious and intense first quarter. A 20-point second quarter extended the Gila Ridge lead to eight at half. An 11-2 run out of the halftime break kept the Hawks’ momentum up, enabling them to soar across the second half.
“We did an excellent job of controlling the basketball,” Simmons added. “We were probably more locked in on handling possession and our assignments than we’ve been all season long, but tonight we really valued the ball against (Kofa’s) pressure defense.”
Senior guard Angel Mendoza was electric for the Hawks, scoring 14 points with four three pointers, including one from the Rillos Gym script way outside the three-point line. Senior wing Justin Erath added nine.
Kofa’s surefire scorer, senior forward Joaquin Anaya, did his best to get the Kings back in the contest with 22 points, including nine points and a block over the span of five minutes at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth, but it wasn’t enough. A 3-for-23 shooting effort from three-point range, with only Anaya landing from distance, foiled any chance at a comeback.
“Bottom line we can’t miss that many shots,” Kofa head coach Jeff Frazine said. “We have to be able to make shots and not give opponents more than one shot per possession.”
Kofa hits the road on Thursday for a region matchup with Youngker. Gila Ridge plays again on Jan. 30, at home against San Luis.
Gila Ridge also managed to collect a win on the girls side, as the Hawks took down the Kings on Wednesday night at home 53-20. Junior forward Bella DeCorse scored 22 in the victory.
Gila Ridge stays at home to face Red Mountain on Wednesday.
Yuma Catholic went 4-0 at their host event on Wednesday night, defeating Antelope 84-0, San Pasqual 78-3, Lake Havasu 64-15 and Parker 66-18. The Rocks move to 34-6 in duals, with nine wrestlers going 4-0 on the day.
Khel Lipumano (113), Dylan Andrade (126), Josh Rodriguez (132), Easton Jones (138), Hunter Hancock (150), Antonio Gil/Bodee Ford (165), Tayt Ford/Jose Jimenez (175), Trent Blomquist/Lorenzo Duran (190) and Juan Flores (215) all went 4-0. Flores led the team with four falls.
The Shamrocks wrestle again next Wednesday at Maricopa High School against Valley Vista and Maricopa.