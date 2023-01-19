For first-year Gila Ridge head coach Andre Simmons and his Hawks boys basketball team, the 2022-23 season has been a daunting challenge. At 2-10, the Hawks had only squeaked by for wins over San Luis and Alhambra before a matchup with local 5A Kofa loomed on Wednesday evening.

A graduate of Kofa, Simmons made sure his squad was eager and ready for the challenge at Rillos Gymnasium and in their majestic powder blue uniforms, they delivered, upsetting Kofa 56-45 on the road.

