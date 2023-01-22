After two consecutive losses this week, Kofa boys basketball needed to make a statement. Gila Ridge handed them an embarrassing upset on Wednesday, while region opponent Youngker cruised past the Kings on Thursday. However, Kofa found a way to punch back at their region opponent, taking down Youngker 62-54 at home on Saturday.
“Our guys had something to prove to themselves after two bad games,” head coach Jeff Frazine said. “They came out and matched Youngker’s intensity and played with pace and focus for four quarters. We controlled the glass and limited our turnovers. We had a great practice last night and the boys were able to carry it over to today’s game.”