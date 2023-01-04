Despite the best efforts of senior forward Joaquin Anaya, Kofa boys varsity basketball dropped their first region contest of 2023 on Wednesday night to Buckeye Union 55-40. The star standout for the Kings, Anaya, who six-foot-five, continued his dominance on the stat sheet, scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds.
“His size and athleticism make him a tough matchup for most teams,” Kofa head coach Jeff Frazine said. “He carries the rebounding load on both ends... Our guards have a knack for getting him the ball in a position to score.”
Despite Anaya’s double-double, the Kings were unable to fend off a strong fourth quarter by the Hawks, falling to 3-2 in region play.
“We kept the score close through three quarters, but when Buckeye went on their run in the fourth, we could not respond,” Frazine added. “(Buckeye Union) did a nice job capitalizing on our empty possessions and making its free throws down the stretch.”
Shamrocks gain valuable lessons in Marana
Yuma Catholic boys wrestling had a successful afternoon in Marana, going 2-1 against three Division I opponents. The Shamrocks began their day with a close win over last year’s Division II State Champions, the Casteel Colts, winning 39-36. Next, YC dominated Sandra Day O’Connor 69-9, before dropping its only match of the day to Marana 38-36.
The Rocks are now 25-6 in duals. Easton Jones (138), Rocky Stallworth (157), Trent Blomquist/Lorenzo Duran (190) and Max McVicker (285) each went 3-0 on the afternoon. Stallworth and McVicker both won all three of their matches by pinfall.