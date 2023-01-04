Despite the best efforts of senior forward Joaquin Anaya, Kofa boys varsity basketball dropped their first region contest of 2023 on Wednesday night to Buckeye Union 55-40. The star standout for the Kings, Anaya, who six-foot-five, continued his dominance on the stat sheet, scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds.

“His size and athleticism make him a tough matchup for most teams,” Kofa head coach Jeff Frazine said. “He carries the rebounding load on both ends... Our guards have a knack for getting him the ball in a position to score.”

