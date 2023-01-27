Led by seniors Joaquin Anaya and Francisco Jimenez, Kofa boys basketball is one of the talented teams in Yuma County. The forward and guard each contribute heavily to the efforts of the Kings, mainly with their scoring abilities.
However, the senior combo was benched on Thursday night in order to spread the love to other members of the roster in an opportunity to see what they are made of. Several players not accustomed to seeing the majority of in-game minutes seized the chance, leading Kofa to a 60-33 win over Independence inside Rillos Gym.
Junior forward Calvin Barber led the way for the Kings with 21 points and eight rebounds, while senior guard Adrian Gamez, dishing the ball to a differing lineup for a change, scored 12 points and logged six assists. Sophomore Elijah Braveheart rounded out the double digit scorers with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Speaking of seizing the moment, freshman Devin Diaz made his varsity debut on Thursday night with eight points in five minutes.
“Depth is something we’ve been working to build over the past couple of years,” head coach Jeff Frazine said. “Tonight’s game provided well-deserved opportunities for some of our guys to play big minutes and they responded well.
Even though the stars such as Anaya and Jimenez were sidelined, they couldn’t resist being overjoyed for their teammates.
“The most impactful thing about what we did tonight is seeing the players who usually don’t come off the floor much be so supportive of their brothers out there,” Frazine added.
Kofa faces Washington next Thursday on Senior Night.
Criminals outpaced by Rockets
Yuma boys basketball coach Curt Weber has a very young Criminals squad in 2022-23, one which is learning in each game they play. They work hard, and play defense harder, but even with all that effort, they can only make it so far with a lack of depth.
Such was the case against Moon Valley on Thursday night in Glendale, as the Criminals ran out of gas against the Rockets, falling 69-47.
“It was our age old problem that bit us again,” Weber said. “We worked so hard and had our moments, but (Moon Valley is) a very athletic team.”
Last time the two sides faced, the Rockets won by 18 on Jan. 12. Despite losing by four more points on Thursday, Weber felt like his squad played better the second time around.
“The (Moon Valley) coaching staff even felt like we played them harder this time around,” Weber added. “They’re very complimentary of us... The game just got away from us in the second half and allowed us to learn more about ourselves.”
Junior wing Reggie Antone led the scoring effort with 12 points. Sophomore big Andrew Mosqueda added 10 points and 14 rebounds in a double-double effort.
Yuma hauls back to Phoenix Friday to play Greenway before another road trip to the capital to play Thunderbird.