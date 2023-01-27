Led by seniors Joaquin Anaya and Francisco Jimenez, Kofa boys basketball is one of the talented teams in Yuma County. The forward and guard each contribute heavily to the efforts of the Kings, mainly with their scoring abilities.

However, the senior combo was benched on Thursday night in order to spread the love to other members of the roster in an opportunity to see what they are made of. Several players not accustomed to seeing the majority of in-game minutes seized the chance, leading Kofa to a 60-33 win over Independence inside Rillos Gym.

