Kofa baseball grabbed its second consecutive win over region opponent Independence in four days on Tuesday, beating the Patriots 11-4 on the road. Senior Angel Fragozo and sophomore Daniel Zazueta each had four hits, with Zazueta going 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs, while Fragozo was 4-for-5 with a double and three runs.
Sophomore Sebastian Mendoza took the hill for Kofa, tossing five innings of five-hit baseball with two earned runs and two strikeouts to give him the win.
Kofa gets Glendale at home on Wednesday.
Gila Ridge stays undefeated
Gila Ridge girls tennis remained undefeated on Tuesday, beating Maricopa 9-0 at home. It was the Hawks’ sixth 9-0 win in nine matches this season. Senior No. 1 Lilly Moreland and sophomore No. 3 Faith Vorhees each won their matches with two 6-0 victories.
The Hawks face Rincon on Wednesday on the road.
San Luis girls tennis beat Yuma High at home on Tuesday, winning 7-2. Senior No. 3 Abril Montiel and junior No. 4 Dulce Rascon each won their matchups with 6-0 defeats in both sets. The doubles pairing of senior No. 2 Samira Pinson-Otero and senior No. 5 Marlene Pino won their match outright 8-0.
The Sidewinders get Maricopa on the road on Thursday.
Antelope softball claimed its fifth straight win on Monday night, taking down Salome 17-8. Yarelli Manriquez grabbed the win in the circle, striking out nine with three earned runs. Jimena Arana had four hits, while Manriquez, Karyme Arana and Joanna Maggallon all had three hits at the dish.
Gila Ridge takes down Dobson
The Hawks beat the Mustangs on Monday night, winning 4-2. Klarissa Rader was the winning pitcher with six K’s in five innings, while also going 1-for-3 at the plate. Violet Silva shut the game down with a pair of strikeouts.
Kara Espino, Addison Duke and Raegan Rosas all had two hits in the win.