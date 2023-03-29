Kofa baseball grabbed its second consecutive win over region opponent Independence in four days on Tuesday, beating the Patriots 11-4 on the road. Senior Angel Fragozo and sophomore Daniel Zazueta each had four hits, with Zazueta going 4-for-4 at the plate with a double and two runs, while Fragozo was 4-for-5 with a double and three runs.

Sophomore Sebastian Mendoza took the hill for Kofa, tossing five innings of five-hit baseball with two earned runs and two strikeouts to give him the win.

